Human remains found along westbound Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico

Human remains were discovered Saturday in a drainage ditch along westbound Interstate 64 near the Interstate 295 interchange in eastern Henrico County and have been turned over to the state medical examiner for identification and cause of death, police said.

Lt. Matthew Pecka of the Henrico police said that the body – the gender was not given – was found by a volunteer water-rescue organization from Hampton Roads, W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., that had been assisting an unidentified family in the search for a missing person.