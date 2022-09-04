 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human remains found in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield police said human remains were found in the 10700 block of Route 1 on Sunday. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Authorities at 2:26 p.m. responded to a call about suspected human remains location in a wood line. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.  

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

