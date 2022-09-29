Human remains found Sept. 4 off U.S. 1 identified as missing Chesterfield man

Human remains found earlier this month off U.S. 1 in Chesterfield County have been identified as belonging to Cody Graham, who was reported missing more than two years ago.

Chesterfield County police on Thursday announced the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had made positive identification. Graham's remains were found on the afternoon of Sept. 4 in the 10700 block of U.S. 1.

Graham, 36, was last seen on April 26, 2020, leaving a relative's residence, where he also lived, in the 11000 block of U.S. 1. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. He was reported as a missing person a day later.

Police have not determined whether foul play was involved and are still investigating his disappearance and death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.