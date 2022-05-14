 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-64 shooting under investigation

  • 0

A shooting early Saturday on Interstate 64 near Staples Mill Road is under investigation.

Virginia State Police said a black Infiniti sedan was eastbound when it was hit by gunfire at about 2:20 a.m. The vehicle pulled onto the shoulder near Exit 185, police said.

A 24-year-old Richmond woman who was driving the car and a 22-year-old Richmond woman who was a passenger were taken to VCU Medical Center. Police in a statement said they had minor injuries, but neither was hit was by gunfire.

The passenger was treated and released.

Police say neither woman could provide suspect information, and called it an isolated incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. In addition, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (804) 780-1000.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

