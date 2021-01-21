I-95 chase in Chesterfield ends with another car struck, a trooper's car on fire, driver in custody

Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a high-speed pursuit that began in Chesterfield County had ended with a trooper’s car on fire and the driver in custody.

At 5:50 p.m., a trooper initiated a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 95, north of Willis Road, for expired registration, police said. The driver of the 2009 Mitsubishi Galant initially pulled over, but when the trooper exited his car to approach the Galant, the driver fled and continued north on I-95, state police said.

The driver went north on Chippenham Parkway and took the exit for Strathmore Road. In the 6600 block of Strathmore, a trooper made contact with the Galant, attempting to end the pursuit, police said.

The trooper’s vehicle ran off the road, struck a fence and caught fire. The trooper was able to exit the car and was uninjured.

Police said the Galant’s driver continued north on Strathmore. At the intersection of Dundas and Strathmore roads, the Galant struck a Ford Explorer with two people inside. Police said troopers were then able to detain the driver, whom police did not identity.

No other information was immediately released, including the condition of the Explorer’s occupants.