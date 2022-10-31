Illegal guns seized by Petersburg police

Two illegal handguns, ammo and drugs were seized at a checkpoint in Petersburg on Saturday night.

Virginia State Police have been assisting the Petersburg Police Department since May as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Violent Crimes Task Force Initiative.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond field office and the task force assisted with Saturday’s operation, held at Puddledock Road and Industrial Drive. Thirteen traffic violations also were cited, and two people were arrested on outstanding warrants.