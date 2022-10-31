 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illegal guns seized by Petersburg police

Two illegal handguns, ammo and drugs were seized at a checkpoint in Petersburg on Saturday night.

Virginia State Police have been assisting the Petersburg Police Department since May as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Violent Crimes Task Force Initiative.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond field office and the task force assisted with Saturday’s operation, held at Puddledock Road and Industrial Drive. Thirteen traffic violations also were cited, and two people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Felony criminal charges included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

