Illegally trafficked handguns allegedly used in Richmond and Washington shootings

Two men are facing federal firearm trafficking charges in connection with handguns used in shootings in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, one resulting in a homicide.

Tariq Branch, 24, of North Chesterfield County, and Gregory M. McClendon, 24, of Richmond will be arraigned in U.S. District Court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy and making a false statement to acquire a firearm in connection with the purchase of three handguns from a Richmond gun store.

Within two days of the Oct. 30, 2018, alleged illegal purchase of a Glock, .40-cal. semiautomatic handgun it was used in a house party shootout in Richmond in which an estimated 20 shots were fired - among them several from the Glock - and on Nov. 1 shooting into an occupied dwelling in Washington, D.C.

Several shell casings believed fired from the Glock were recovered at the scene of each shooting, according to a Sept. 2 indictment against the two men.

Police said that firearm was recovered on March 2, 2019. It was found under a parked car after officers approached a group of suspected gang members.

An affidavit from a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alleges that Branch purchased the Glock for a high-ranking member of the Red Lyfe Blood gang in Richmond.