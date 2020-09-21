Illegally trafficked handguns allegedly used in Richmond and Washington shootings

Two men are facing federal firearm trafficking charges in connection with handguns used in shootings in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, one resulting in a homicide.
Tariq Branch, 24, of North Chesterfield County, and Gregory M. McClendon, 24, of Richmond will be arraigned in U.S. District Court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy and making a false statement to acquire a firearm in connection with the purchase of three handguns from a Richmond gun store.
Within two days of the Oct. 30, 2018, alleged illegal purchase of a Glock, .40-cal. semiautomatic handgun it was used in a house party shootout in Richmond in which an estimated 20 shots were fired - among them several from the Glock - and on Nov. 1 shooting into an occupied dwelling in Washington, D.C.
Several shell casings believed fired from the Glock were recovered at the scene of each shooting, according to a Sept. 2 indictment against the two men.
Police said that firearm was recovered on March 2, 2019. It was found under a parked car after officers approached a group of suspected gang members.
An affidavit from a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alleges that Branch purchased the Glock for a high-ranking member of the Red Lyfe Blood gang in Richmond.
Details about the Oct. 31, 2018, shooting in Richmond were not available Monday from Richmond police. Court documents said it was used during a shootout at a house party at 11:18 p.m. that night during which approximately 20 shots were fired.
That weapon was allegedly purchased straw sale by Branch for $329 at the Town Police Supply store, a licensed firearms dealer. Branch is accused of selling it the next day to an unidentified purchaser - who prompted Branch to make the illegal purchase - for $700 in cash.
On Feb. 1, 2019, another unidentified person allegedly directed McClendon to purchase a .45-cal. Glock handgun from the same store. McClendon then allegedly delivered it to the unidentified buyer within five minutes of the store purchase, says the indictment.
The indictment also alleges that on Feb. 6, 2019, McClendon bought another Glock and within two hours of its purchase an unidentified person posted a photo on his Facebook page of what appears to be the same firearm.
Authorities said the police in Washington recovered that firearm and that it was used in a March 9, 2019, shooting and a March 23, 2019, homicide - both in Washington. Details about the Washington shootings were not available.
Non-licensed firearms buyers must sign a form attesting that they are the actual purchasers of a firearm and that it is not being bought for someone else.
(804) 649-6340