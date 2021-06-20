'I'm just happy to be her dad every day': Richmond father and daughter bond over daily walks

Around 11:30 every morning, Nina Gotberg comes to life.
So does her dad, Chris.
It’s about to be their favorite time of day: their midday walk.
“It doesn’t matter if there is snow, or if it’s raining, or if it’s hot,” said Chris Gotberg. “She wants to go outside. She really wants to interact and talk to people.”
The 9-year-old has cerebral palsy, a motor disorder that affects her ability to move and maintain balance and posture. The daily walk is part of a routine to keep her stimulated, but also allows for some quality father-daughter bonding time.
“No one can really draw out Nina’s personality, her happiness, like her dad,” said Lilian Gotberg, Chris’ wife and Nina’s mother.
“She really comes to life around him,” she added. “Both of them do.”
Chris pushes Nina in a stroller as they leave their downtown apartment in the old Miller & Rhoads building.
They have no set loop or destination in mind. He allows Nina to choose which way they go.
“Do you want to turn left or go straight?” Chris asks, holding out a hand to indicate each direction. Nina points to make her selection.
He constantly talks to her as they walk. Though she’s only able to say a few words, Nina chatters happily as they stroll.
“She’s a bit of a diva,” her father said. “She wants you to talk to her, not about her in front of her.”
On weekends, Lilian and the couple’s 4-year-old son, Salvador, often tag along. Then, they can venture farther than their midweek walks during breaks from school and work. Nina is a rising third-grader at Linwood Holton Elementary School, and her father is a software developer for CoStar.
Lombardy Park, a triangular playground at the corner of Lombardy Street and Park Avenue in the Fan District, is one of their favorite destinations, about a mile and a half from home. On weekends, they log as many as 5 or 6 miles, Chris said.
Born about eight weeks premature, Nina stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for three months. Her skin was so delicate at first, they couldn’t hold her, Lilian said.
It was Father’s Day nine years ago when she first held her daughter, she recalled.
“Chris was too scared, so he waited until the next day to hold her,” Lilian said.
Caring for a special needs child has been tough on both parents. Lilian had to stop working full time.
“We lived in a bit of denial about it for a while,” Chris said. “I’m happy to talk about it now. But I don’t know if I would have been able to eight years ago.”
COVID-19 had little impact on their lives, except that Chris stayed home from work. Because Nina was born with cerebral palsy, any illness or infection could be life-threatening for her. So taking precautions like frequent hand-washing and sanitizing was nothing new for Chris and Lilian.
“Nothing changed for us,” Lilian said. “That’s all we’ve known since the day we became parents.”
Lilian said her husband has always been reserved. But with Nina, “he found his role.”
“Now, he celebrates his daughter,” she said. “It’s really pure what they have.”
Every day is just another day to celebrate, the couple said, because they don’t know how many they’ll have with Nina, who just celebrated her ninth birthday.
For Chris Gotberg, Father’s Day is more about Nina than it is about him.
“I want her to be as happy as she can be,” he said. “It’s not a day. It’s a life. I do this every day. I’m just happy to be her dad every day.”
