'I'm just happy to be her dad every day': Richmond father and daughter bond over daily walks

He constantly talks to her as they walk. Though she’s only able to say a few words, Nina chatters happily as they stroll.

“She’s a bit of a diva,” her father said. “She wants you to talk to her, not about her in front of her.”

On weekends, Lilian and the couple’s 4-year-old son, Salvador, often tag along. Then, they can venture farther than their midweek walks during breaks from school and work. Nina is a rising third-grader at Linwood Holton Elementary School, and her father is a software developer for CoStar.

Lombardy Park, a triangular playground at the corner of Lombardy Street and Park Avenue in the Fan District, is one of their favorite destinations, about a mile and a half from home. On weekends, they log as many as 5 or 6 miles, Chris said.

Born about eight weeks premature, Nina stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for three months. Her skin was so delicate at first, they couldn’t hold her, Lilian said.

It was Father’s Day nine years ago when she first held her daughter, she recalled.

“Chris was too scared, so he waited until the next day to hold her,” Lilian said.