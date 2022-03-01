'Immaturity and greed': Mechanicsville man gets 39 months in federal prison for 'internet con' that bilked victims of $706K

A Mechanicsville man who before his 21st birthday started to engage in a series of online consumer fraud schemes involving the sales of fictitious drone businesses, among other fake ventures, was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison Tuesday for wire fraud. Prosecutors said at least five victims were bilked of $706,000 in 2018 and 2019.

Harlan Barry Cox's elaborate scam, in which he created websites for his fictitious businesses that included bogus company logos and financial statements, drained at least two victims of their life savings or retirement investments. The damage incurred went well beyond financial loss, prosecutors said, with some reporting severe mental and emotional repercussions.

"It is impossible for me to trust anyone," one victim wrote in a statement quoted by prosecutors in court documents. "I've experienced anxiety and depression for which I had to seek medical attention. It took me a long time to stop blaming myself for what happened. I felt angry, ashamed, guilty and embarrassed. I have even had suicidal thoughts. I have become numb and very distant from my family and friends. It's been over two years and not a single day goes by that I don't relive what happened to me."

Another victim, who was seeking to acquire a business that would allow him the "freedom" of quitting work as a trucker, reported feeling anger, numbness and depression, placing him in "shutdown mode ... unable to gain the strength to crawl out."

Cox, now 24, used most of the money he fraudulently obtained to support his lifestyle and pay personal expenses including trips to Miami, New York City and Los Angeles and the purchase of a $103,000 Mercedes SUV, according to a statement of facts signed by Cox.

Prosecutors said Cox used deliberate and calculated methods to take advantage of unsuspected victims online — planning and executing his schemes over many months.

The fake businesses he offered for sale on online marketplaces included "Drone Purple" and "Pelagoon," companies that purported to sell drones, and "Margin Street Inc.," a company purported to serve as an online marketplace where other internet-based businesses could be bought and sold.

In soliciting the sales of these phony businesses, Cox created various alias names and individualized email accounts for fictitious business representatives and provided prospective buyers with purported "due diligence" materials consisting of false and doctored documents. That included fraudulent financial statements that purported to show that the businesses for sale were generating millions of dollars in revenue with net profits exceeding $1 million.

"Thereafter, Cox made numerous material misrepresentations to induce prospective buyers to provide large down payments on quick closing timelines for the purchase of these fictitious businesses," assistant U.S. attorneys Avishek Panth and Michael Moore wrote in the government's sentencing memorandum. "In reality, none of these businesses had any revenue or were viable concerns."

The victims would sign purchase agreements, which Cox signed using one of his aliases. To close on the sale, the victims were instructed to wire initial down payments to bank accounts he controlled.

The prosecutors said Cox also used various shell companies, and bank accounts created in the name of such companies, to receive the buyers' money. He then quickly moved that money out into different accounts in other shell companies' names to avoid recoupment of the funds.

In total, Cox utilized 10 bank accounts at six different banks in an effort to avoid detection. He sometimes would close bank accounts within months of opening them to "obfuscate efforts at detecting his wrongdoing," the prosecutors wrote. "At all times Cox was the sole individual in control of the bank accounts of all these shell companies."

Following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in downtown Richmond, Judge David J. Novak sentenced Cox to 39 months behind bars, which is near the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a term of punishment between 37 and 46 months. Novak gave Cox credit for time he has already served — nine months — as he awaited the disposition of his case.

Panth urged Novak to sentence Cox to 46 months, noting the leniency Cox received in Richmond Circuit Court after being found guilty in January 2020 of obtaining money under false pretenses — a charge that was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor and netted him a six-month suspended jail term. After getting that break, Cox continued to lie about his criminal behavior, Panth said.

But Assistant Federal Public Defender Nia Vidal urged a downward variance in punishment of 18 months, noting that Cox's crimes started just before he turned 21, and played out during a "short period of time in an otherwise law-abiding life."

In comments from the bench, Novak noted that Cox attended, by way of scholarship, the Veritas School, an elite private secondary institution in Richmond, and appeared to be a "very bright person." The judge also noted that Cox has a very supportive family — his mother, father, brother and grandmother attended Tuesday's hearing — and he had other advantages that most defendants who come before him don't have. In spite of that, Cox became an "internet con."

"I'm not seeing what's going on here," Novak said. "None of this makes any sense. How does this happen?"

When given a chance to speak, Cox said his "immaturity and greed" were the principal factors. "I was just outside of myself — outside of my character. I have no excuse." He added he's a different person now, after spending nine months behind bars to reflect on his actions.

"You started off with such a head start," Novak replied. "The good news is, everybody wants you to succeed."

Although Novak gave him a slight break in prison time, the judge ordered that Cox make $561,776 in restitution; the government indicated he already has repaid some of some of the stolen funds. Novak also ordered Cox to undergo mental health treatment while in prison, believing that may partially explain his aberrant behavior, along with his youth and immaturity.

Novak wished Cox luck, but made it clear that if he appears before the judge again, "I'm going to give you every day [in prison] that I can."