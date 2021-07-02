In first year on the job, Henrico's police chief is working to increase transparency and strengthen community relationships

“You never talked about the history of policing,” English said. “Policing back in the day was very, very abusive to certain communities, especially communities of color. We cannot deny that did occur. You still have people feeling the remnants of what has taken place in our profession.”

Henrico’s Black, Latino and Asian residents make up nearly half of the county’s population. Yet only 35% of the department's total workforce and 25% of sworn police officers are people of color, according to the department's website.

The only way to build trust between police and their communities, English said, is to acknowledge the past and make it clear to residents that “we’re going to be different, we are going to be better [and] we are going to be more inclusive.”

A police spokesman, Lt. Matt Pecka, said he is aware of only one incident this year in which a Henrico officer fired his gun during an encounter with the public. On June 23, two men were exchanging gunfire at Copper Mill Apartments and a Henrico officer fired a weapon during the incident. One man was wounded, but Pecka said it's still unclear whether he was struck by the officer's gun.