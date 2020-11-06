In new review, Richmond prosecutor finds that police shooting of Marcus-David Peters was justified

After reviewing the death of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 in the midst of a mental health crisis, Richmond's Commonwealth Attorney Colette W. McEachin reached the same conclusion as her predecessor: that the shooting was justified.

Peters, a 24-year-old high school teacher and recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, was naked and unarmed during the encounter that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on May 14, 2018 alongside Interstate 95/64. His name has become a symbol of the city's ongoing civil unrest.

"The officer’s ultimate decision to use lethal force was a reasonable response to the imminent danger presented to himself and the public by Mr. Peters’ continued violent behavior due to his mental deterioration," McEachin wrote in her 10-page review released Friday, two years and three months after former Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael N. Herring's report found the same.

McEachin says in her report that its purpose is to review the evidence, law and conclusions contained in a use-of-force investigation and analysis released to the public by Herring in August 2018. During the past few months of unrest, advocates for police accountability repeatedly have called for another review of Peters' death.