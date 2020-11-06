In new review, Richmond prosecutor reaffirms police shooting of Marcus-David Peters was justified

Later he’s seen on surveillance footage, completely naked, running from the hotel and hopping into his car, in which he rear-ended three others before veering off the interstate entrance ramp near Belvidere Street. The car came to rest in a tree-lined area in the center of the ramp.

Nyantakyi, who is never mentioned by name in McEachin’s report and continues to work for the department, saw the crashes and pursued Peters.

“With his service weapon drawn, he commanded the driver, later identified as Mr. Peters, to remain inside of the vehicle,” McEachin said in the report. “Mr. Peters can be seen and heard yelling, flailing his arms around, and moving his head fervently from side to side. He was so active that his movements caused the vehicle to rock from side to side. In his interview, the officer explained that he feared that Mr. Peters might be reaching for a weapon because he could see him reaching to the passenger side of the cabin. The officer radioed the Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) that the subject inside of the vehicle appeared to be mentally unstable.”