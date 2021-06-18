In victory for his victims, local man who killed 3 and wounded 2 officers in 1984 rampage is denied parole

Nici, who was shot in the head in front of the downtown Richmond Marriott hotel and nearly died, posted news of Woodfin's parole denial on a website she set up to garner support to block his release. Nici has led the effort to keep Woodfin behind bars.

"Just notified this morning! Kenneth Wayne Woodfin has been DENIED PAROLE," Nici wrote. "Do not have information as to whether only for 1 year or for 3 years as requested yet. On behalf of the all of the victims, their families, and friends - We want personally thank everyone for your continued support to keep Woodfin incarcerated to ensure the safety of the victims, victim's families, and the public."

Unlike previous years, Nici and others worried that the parole board, which is the subject of an ongoing scandal related to how it has released other convicted killers, would grant Woodfin his freedom this time around. He first became eligible for parole in 1999.

His latest parole hearing was conducted June 11.

Last month, Nici told The Times-Dispatch that she had lost faith in the system, "based on the history of the parole board and the releases of seriously violent offenders that should have not been released, starting last year. The integrity and credibility of what is supposed to be an impartial and unbiased branch of criminal justice system has been tainted."