Infant among two fatalities in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico

Two people were killed, including an infant, in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash about 5:25 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 25 mile marker.
State police said there were two confirmed fatalities, an adult and an infant. No other details were immediately released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Shawn Cox
