Infant among two fatalities in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico
Ambulance lights
Two people were killed, including an infant, in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash about 5:25 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 25 mile marker.

State police said there were two confirmed fatalities, an adult and an infant. No other details were immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

