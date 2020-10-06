Inmate at federal prison in Petersburg dies of COVID-19; 21 others are infected

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg has died of COVID-19 after testing positive in mid-September. Twenty-one other inmates and two staff members at the facility currently are infected with the virus.
The inmate, identified as Tommy Sisk, 62, died at a local hospital on Oct. 4, according to a release from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Sisk had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists as factors for developing a more severe case of the cornavirus.
Sisk tested positive for the disease on Sept. 14 while being housed at the medium-security federal prison in Petersburg.
On Sept. 23, he was evaluated by the prison's medical staff for shortness of breath and a cough. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. His condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator before he eventually died, federal prison officials said.
Sisk was serving a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine after his conviction in U.S. District Court in the western district of North Carolina. He had been in custody at the Petersburg facility since Feb. 5, 2019.
The federal correctional center in Petersburg houses 1,497 inmates.
Currently, 21 inmates and two staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19; a total of 50 inmates and one staff member have recovered from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons website that tracks the number of cases at each federal facility.
The Bureau of Prison houses 126,377 inmates in federally-managed institutions and 14,231 others in community-based facilities.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 1,568 federal inmates and 724 Bureau of Prison staff currently are infected with the virus nationwide. A total of 13,544 inmates and 1,177 staff members have recovered from the disease. There have been 125 inmate and two prison staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19. Four of the inmate deaths occurred while on home incarceration.
