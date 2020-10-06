Inmate at federal prison in Petersburg dies of COVID-19; 21 others are infected

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg has died of COVID-19 after testing positive in mid-September. Twenty-one other inmates and two staff members at the facility currently are infected with the virus.

The inmate, identified as Tommy Sisk, 62, died at a local hospital on Oct. 4, according to a release from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Sisk had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists as factors for developing a more severe case of the cornavirus.

Sisk tested positive for the disease on Sept. 14 while being housed at the medium-security federal prison in Petersburg.

On Sept. 23, he was evaluated by the prison's medical staff for shortness of breath and a cough. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. His condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator before he eventually died, federal prison officials said.

Sisk was serving a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine after his conviction in U.S. District Court in the western district of North Carolina. He had been in custody at the Petersburg facility since Feb. 5, 2019.