Inmate at Riverside Regional Jail dies of suspected self-inflicted injury

An inmate at Riverside Regional Jail died Monday of an apparent self-inflicted injury, Riverside authorities said.

Sean Burke, 51, of Colonial Heights, who was being held on a felony drug charge, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday about 6:46 p.m., Lt. Charlene Jones said in a release.

Jail staff initiated a medical emergency response that included CPR in an unsuccessful effort to revive him. Prince George County paramedics also responded and assisted with emergency medical care.

Jones said it appeared Burke committed suicide but the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Burke was being held at Riverside after his Oct. 9 arrest in Chesterfield County on a felony drug possession charge. He had been scheduled to appear in court on the charge earlier on the day that he died.

Riverside has initiated an internal investigation into Burke's death, which is standard practice, and Prince George police will conduct a routine criminal investigation.

Two inmates at the regional facility in Prince George died last year while in custody at the jail. A third inmate, who had been diagnosed with inoperable breast cancer, died after being transferred to a Hopewell hospital after her condition suddenly worsened.