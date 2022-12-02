Inmate death is 2nd this year at Richmond jail

The Richmond City Justice Center has had its second inmate death of the year, The Times-Dispatch has learned.

The decedent was Nina Hill, who had been arrested three days earlier on charges of possession and assault. Hill died on Nov. 14 after being found unconscious in her cell.

An incident report reviewed by the RTD details how jail staff noticed Hill “didn’t look to [sic] well” as they were making rounds of the jail for “pill pass,” where jail nurses make rounds of inmate cells to dispense medications.

“After several attempted of calling her name and knocking on the door Nurse McDowell and I entered the cell,” wrote the reporting officer, deputy Anthony Barnes Jr.

Barnes and McDowell felt a faint pulse, and tried to resuscitate Hill using CPR and a defibrillator. Ten minutes later, jail nurses turned over CPR to an EMS team from the Richmond Fire Department.

EMS continued to do CPR and other rescue tactics for another half hour until a doctor from VCU Medical Center declared her deceased, the report states.

A full report on the cause of death for Hill may take months, according to Lakeshia Johnson, administrator at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Sheriff’s Department, which operates the 1701 Fairfield Way jail, did not respond to a request for comment on Hill’s death.

The jail had recorded no deaths in custody in 2021.

In March, Dantron Harris died in the jail of a drug overdose, according to the medical examiner and records shared with the Times-Dispatch by the Board of Local and Regional Jails, which reviews and investigates jail deaths.

Board Executive Director Ryan McCord said an investigation into Hill’s death was underway. Hill’s death is the 54th jail death to occur in a Virginia jail facility this year, according to a list shared by McCord.

The jail has come under pressure since Hill’s death two weeks ago, with City Councilwoman Reva Trammell telling news channel WRIC that she was requesting an investigation of the jail by Attorney General Jason Miyares.

It has also been criticized by some local doctors, who say that the jail forces inmates with substance use disorders to detox “cold-turkey” when incarcerated, and that the jail’s refusal to provide medically assisted treatment for disabilities like opioid use disorder is a violation of the civil rights of the incarcerated.

The jail is run by Richmond City Sheriff Antoinette V. Irving, an elected official who first took up the office in 2018 and won re-election in 2021.

Irving has previously said that the jail does not force withdrawals, and that the jail was “reviewing” a medically assisted treatment program for inmates with addictions.

Irving has previously said that the jail has significant staffing issues. In July, Irving told the City Council’s Public Safety Standing Committee that the jail had 160 vacancies.