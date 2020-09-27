Inmate dies at Chesterfield Jail; sheriff says no indication death was related to COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Richmond man being held on probation violations died at the Chesterfield County Jail early Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials identified him as George Adams III, 46, of the 7600 block of Edgewood Avenue. Sheriff Karl Leonard said Sunday there was no indication the death was related to COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said that deputies and medical personnel responded at 5:22 a.m. to Adams' cell after being notified by his cellmate that he was in medical distress.

The personnel began emergency procedures including CPR until Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene and took over.

Adams was later pronounced dead by fire and EMS. A joint investigation, as is standard protocol, is being conducted by Chesterfield Police Department and Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The inmate was committed to the jail on Feb. 10, 2020, for three probation violations. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office to determine cause of death.