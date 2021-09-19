Inmate dies at Chesterfield jail

Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an inmate Saturday night at the county jail.

Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel administered CPR and several doses of Narcan - used in an effort to reverse a known or suspected overdose - but were unable to revive the inmate, identified as Rebecca Franklin, 32, of the 6400 block of Statue Street, according to the county sheriff's office.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, an inmate alerted deputies that her roommate, Franklin, was having a medical emergency, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said deputies immediately responded and found Franklin unresponsive in the transit area of the jail, where people newly committed to the facility are initially housed.

Chesterfield fire and emergency medical technicians arrived within minutes and took additional measures, but Franklin could not be revived and was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's department.

Franklin was being held on a felony probation violation stemming from possession of a controlled substance in Hopewell, a felony probation violation stemming from an earlier conviction of abuse of a child with serious injury in Prince George, and a felony probation violation for intent to distribute a Schedule I or Schedule II drug in Colonial Heights, according to the sheriff's office.