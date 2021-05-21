Inmate dies in troubled Riverside Regional Jail

A 74-year-old inmate found unresponsive in his cell at the Riverside Regional Jail Friday died Friday, according to jail authorities.

Stephen Holt was discovered at 7:21 a.m. Medical and security staff started CPR and Prince George EMS was called and continued administering CPR after arrival. However, Holt was pronounced dead at 7:38 a.m., said Lt. Charlene Jones, the jail's public information officer.

The cause of death was unknown Friday and will be determined by the medical examiner's office. Holt was transferred to the jail on Jan. 7 from Chesterfield County. Holt was being held on sexual assault probation violations in Chesterfield County, reported Jones.

Jones said that when Holt arrived at the jail, a physician diagnosed him with "several medical conditions" and he was prescribed medications. In March he was taken to the Southside Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital because of his health conditions.