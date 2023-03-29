Another inmate has died at the Richmond City Justice Center, marking the second time a death has occurred at the facility in 2023.

It is the fifth death to occur since March 2022: a 385-day span in which the jail has come under increasing scrutiny from city and state officials.

The identity of the inmate, Jesse Jayveon Trent, was confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office. The death occurred on Wednesday.

Examiners did not release a cause of death, and the process of determining and releasing it will likely take months, as Richmond's medical examiner continues to weather a backlog of overdose deaths and to adjust to understaffed working conditions.

Trent is the fifth inmate to die in just over a year at the new Richmond City Jail, officially known as the Richmond City Justice Center. The center is run by Sheriff Antionette Irving, an elected official in her second term.

The jail’s woes began on March 8, 2022, with the death of Dantron Lamarco Harris. His cause of death was multi-drug toxicity, including fentanyl and heroin.

Irvo Otieno autopsy results slowed by COVID, opioid cases The Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, where a report from the autopsy in Irvo Otieno’s case awaits to be finalized, has been saddled with a backlog of cases, hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid crisis.

In November, an inmate named Nina Hill died at the jail. Her cause of death has not yet been released, more than four and a half months later.

In December, Vance Holloway died at the jail. Holloway’s death was confirmed as a fentanyl overdose.

And in January, Steven Carey died at the jail. Carey’s death was confirmed as a fentanyl overdose as well.

Trent was booked on felony charges in December of 2021. He was scheduled for a jury trial in May.

When they occur, jail deaths are reviewed by a state agency known as the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, which is staffed and influenced by the Department of Corrections. Most death reviews take years.

After the death of Carey in January, Sheriff Antionette Irving held a press conference. Irving said that her staff are struggling to remove drugs from the jail, and cited increasingly potent narcotics as the reason that she has had more jail deaths than her predecessor, C.T. Woody.

“Woody didn’t have to deal with fentanyl,” said Irving on the day.

When asked if drugs were a problem in the jail, Irving replied that drugs were “an issue in all institutions,” and that they would likely continue to be. Incident reports written by jail deputies and reviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that inmates have been found burning holes in windows and ceilings in order to smuggle in narcotics.

The jail is also understaffed, with more than 160 deputy positions vacant at the end of 2022.

Irving has only released one press release discussing the deaths, which occurred after the death of Carey, the only decedent among the five who was white.

