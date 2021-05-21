Inmate from Chesterfield dies in troubled Riverside Regional Jail

A 74-year-old inmate found unresponsive in his cell at the Riverside Regional Jail on Friday died Friday, according to jail authorities.
Stephen Holt was discovered at 7:21 a.m., and medical and security staff started CPR.
Prince George EMS was called and continued administering CPR after arrival.
However, Holt was pronounced dead at 7:38 a.m., said Lt. Charlene Jones, the jail’s public information officer.
The cause of death was unknown Friday and will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.
Holt was transferred to the jail on Jan. 7 from Chesterfield County. He was being held on sexual assault probation violations in Chesterfield, Jones reported.
The public information officer said that when Holt arrived at the jail, a physician diagnosed him with “several medical conditions” and he was prescribed medications.
In March, he was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospital because of his health conditions.
Last month, the state jail review committee recommended that Riverside Regional Jail, located in Prince George County, be decertified and closed after an investigation found that jail staff may have directly or indirectly been responsible for three prisoner deaths in 2019 and 2020 and failed to comply within minimum correctional standards set by the state.
