Inmate gets another 33 months for swindling Virginia out of $233K in COVID funds

A state prison inmate was sentenced in Richmond on Wednesday to serve nearly three years for defrauding the Virginia Employment Commission out of $233,984 in COVID-relief unemployment funds and recruiting fellow prisoners to provide personal information to file bogus claims.

The money that Keith Scott Smith Jr., 41, diverted from unemployed workers in Virginia to himself and fellow inmates is part of an estimated $40 million that the VEC believes it paid out during the pandemic to persons who submitted fraudulent claims on behalf of inmates housed in state correctional facilities, according to federal court papers filed in a similar case.

"He took advantage of the system," U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak said in comments from the bench. "During this tragic time, when the government was pumping money out to people to survive, you got crooks in jail getting money. This is ridiculous. I think [Smith's] conduct is utterly offensive."

3 finalists for Diamond redevelopment meet deadline Richmond city officials will soon announce a development team for the proposed redevelopment of The Diamond baseball stadium and surrounding a…

The judge then queried Assistant U.S. Attorney Kashan Pathan why the government was recommending that Smith be sentenced at the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for an active term of incarceration of between 30 and 37 months.

"I think you need to be more aggressive on this COVID fraud," Novak said. "The crooks are getting all the money" to the detriment of working people. These criminals exploited the pandemic. The fact that this was committed while he was incarcerated makes it even more mind boggling."

Novak said Smith's conduct was so egregious that he'd be willing to craft a punishment high above the guidelines, up to 60 months. But after arguments by the prosecution and defense, the judge decided to stay within the guidelines, sentencing Smith to 33 months for his earlier guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The punishment will run consecutive to a sentence of 20 years with 10 years suspendedhe received in April 2018 in Chesterfield County for maliciously wounding his former girlfriend.

Novak also ordered Smith to make restitution to the VEC in the amount of $233,984.72.

According to the government's statement of facts, Smith and his wife Virginia Smith devised a scheme that involved him obtaining the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of certain inmates serving sentences with him at the Baskerville Correctional Center in Mecklenburg County and passing that information to his wife.

Virginia Smith then used the inmates' personal information to file at least 22 fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance from June 21, 2020, to at least Jan. 2, 2021. The applications contained a false physical address for the inmates, a false "last employer," and a false certification that the inmates were ready, willing and able to work.

Following the filing of the claims, the state mailed "Way 2 Go" debit cards to a Post Office Box designated by Virginia Smith, and the unemployment benefits were distributed through the cards. Upon receiving the debit cards, Virginia Smith would keep a portion for herself as a commission for her involvement and would transfer the remainder to the inmates whose information she used to file the claims.

For example, Virginia Smith would occasionally send some of the funds to the inmates' financial accounts at the prison. On other occasions, she sent the funds to people associated with the inmates.

To keep the money flowing, Virginia Smith would submit weekly recertifications of unemployment status to the VEC for the applications she submitted on behalf of the inmates.

The government said Keith Smith exercised "decision-making authority" in the conspiracy, and provided direction to his wife on how the fraudulent proceeds were to be distributed and used. In recorded phone calls at Baskerville Correctional Center, the Smiths regularly discussed the filing of unemployment applications and the compensation inmates would receive as part of the fraud.

Smith "played a critical role in furthering the aims of the criminal conspiracy by obtaining and providing [his wife] with the personal identifying information of the inmates, thereby enabling the [wife] to file more fraudulent claims and steal more money from the VEC," Pathan wrote in sentencing memorandum for the government.

"The defendant's incarceration did not hinder his ability to carry out this offense; rather, it may have provided him unique access and opportunity to recruit other inmates, who, in light of their incarceration, may have been more willing and eager to share their personal identifying information in exchange for financial assistance for themselves and/or their family members," Pathan wrote.

The punishment Smith's wife received in November — just one day in prison with five years of supervised release — briefly became an issue during Wednesday's sentencing hearing for her husband. The judge questioned how Virginia Smith received such a light punishment on her four convictions of mail fraud. "No one can do this alone," said Novak, referring to how Smith's wife helped him carry out the fraud.

Smith's attorney, Lawrence Woodward, noted the "monstrous sentencing disparity" between the one day Smith's wife received and the 30 months recommended for her husband.

"Any narrative or suggestion that Ms. Smith got involved because she was scared or intimidated by [her husband] is simply not true or supported by the evidence," Woodward wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "She was not forced or threatened in any way and was a full and willing participant in all of the activity that gives rise to this case."

When asked to explain the discrepancy, Pathan told the court that Virginia Smith had "ample mitigation" issues, such as childhood trauma and long-term substance abuse that led U.S. District Judge Robert Payne to agree to a downward variance in punishment. Sentencing guidelines called for a term of incarceration of 27 to 33 months, and the government recommended a term of 18 months.