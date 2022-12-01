 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmates who escaped Petersburg prison camp get more time behind bars

  • 0

Two of four inmates who walked away from a minimum security federal prison camp near Petersburg in June were sentenced Thursday to serve eight additional months behind bars.

During sentencing hearings in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Senior Judge Robert E. Payne sentenced Tavares L. Graham, 44, and Kareem Shaw, 46, to the extra terms for their participation in a June 17 escape from a satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg.

The punishments imposed on both men will be served consecutively to the terms they were serving when they escaped.

In April 2015, Shaw was sentenced to 194 months for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute heroin; he was held accountable for 20 kilos of heroin and 2 kilos of crack cocaine. In March 2016, Graham was sentenced to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.

Both men pleaded guilty to escaping earlier this year.

Inmates who escaped June 17 from federal prison camp in Petersburg

This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons shows from left: Corey Branch, Tavares L. Graham, Lamonte R. Willis and Kareem A. Shaw.

A third inmate, Lamonte Rashshawn Willis, 31, received an additional 21 months of prison time in November for his escape. During his 4½ days of freedom, he drank wine and spent time with his girlfriend in a nearby hotel, federal prosecutors said.

All four escapees, who left together, were picked up by an unknown party and taken to the same hotel after walking away from the camp, the government said. Shaw had been a fugitive for three days, and Graham 1.5 days, before they surrendered.

“The citizens of Petersburg and the Tri-Cities were understandably on edge until the ... inmates were back in custody,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Mastandrea-Miller said in a sentencing memorandum.

The fourth inmate, Corey Branch, 41, is to be sentenced Dec. 8. He pleaded guilty to escape in late August.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

