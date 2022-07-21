Inmates who walked away from prison satellite camp in Prince George indicted on federal escape charges

Three of four inmates who walked away from a minimum-security satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg and remained at large for one or more days were indicted Tuesday on federal escape charges. The fourth inmate was charged earlier with the same offense.

A U.S. District Court grand jury in Richmond handed down indictments against Kareem Allen Shaw, 46; Tavares Lajuane Graham, 44; and Corey Branch, 41 — whom authorities said left the satellite camp about 9:30 p.m. June 17. The camp houses low-security risk inmates in a dormitory, which is adjacent to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons minimum-security facility at 1100 River Road in Prince George.

The fourth inmate, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 30, was charged in a federal criminal complaint on June 23. That was superseded by a criminal information charge issued Monday, according to court records.

At the time of the escape, all four inmates were serving federal prison sentences ranging from 10 to 18 years for major drug offenses involving fentanyl, cocaine or heroin and/or crimes involving possession of firearms.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the Willis case, the U.S. Marshals Service was notified that Willis was discovered missing following an impromptu head count of prisoners at 1:45 a.m. June 18. Further investigation revealed that Willis, along with the other three inmates, had fled the facility the night before.

All of them were eventually captured. Graham surrendered early on the morning of June 19. Branch and Shaw turned themselves in just after midnight June 21. Willis then surrendered on the morning of June 22.

Kevin Connolly, a supervisor with the Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, said the four inmates were allowed to serve the remainder of their sentences in a work-release camp.

"They are out in the community during the day," Connolly said. "They were trusted to work in the community ... and the Bureau of Prisons will take a chance on them and give them jobs to work for the state or the government."

Connolly added: "There could have been a myriad of friends that visited them ... so they had contact with the outside world. It wasn't like they were confined to that facility."

But at the end of the day, the inmates were required to report back to the prison camp, Connolly said.

In addition to their active sentences, the four men now face a federal escape charge that carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

A plea agreement hearing has been set for Willis on July 27. Shaw, Graham and Branch are scheduled to appear Aug. 3 for their initial court hearings on their new charges.