Intellectually disabled man alleges police wrongly arrested him at his job at state Capitol Building

Coleman had been at work at the Capitol Cafe for several hours on Jan. 9, 2020, when police took him into custody, telling him without elaboration that there was a warrant for his arrest.

There were four warrants charging him, among other things, with attempted assault and driving a vehicle involved in an accident but leaving the scene of the accident.

“He was stripped searched , forced to squat and cough completely naked, and placed in a cell with two other men,” according to the complaint. “Throughout his processing, Mr. Coleman showed physical signs of anxiety and duress, and he was subsequently seen by a nurse on the medical floor.” Mr. Coleman had high blood pressure and asked the nurse to call his mother.”

The suit further alleges that “Mr. Coleman pleaded to the officers several times to call his mother and explained that they had the wrong person, and he was innocent.”

Coleman was in jail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020 and released after Richmond General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court recognized that he was not the suspect named on the warrants. The charges against him were also dismissed.