Intellectually disabled man alleges RPD wrongly arrested him at his job at state Capitol Building

An intellectually disabled man who spent five days in the Richmond jail last year after he was mistaken for a wanted man is suing a city police officer for malicious prosecution in federal court.

Eric C. Coleman, 20, of Henrico County, was arrested at his job at the Capitol Cafe in the state Capitol Building in January 2020, by Capitol Police and two officers with the Richmond Police Department, according to a suit filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

"These police officers told Mr. Coleman about a warrant out for his arrest but did not elaborate regarding the basis for the arrest warrant," the lawsuit alleges. "Mr. Coleman was handcuffed and escorted through the building with his coworkers and others watching. He was placed in the back of a police car and taken to the Richmond City Jail."

Asked for a response, a spokesman for the Richmond Police Department said the department does not comment on pending litigation. However, he said the defendant named in the suit, identified only as "Officer J. Leone," is Joseph Leone.

The suit, filed by lawyer Drew Sarrett, says Coleman had been employed by a catering business, Merriwether Godsey-Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, since 2017. He obtained the job through his assistance program at the Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services.