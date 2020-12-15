Intruder sought after Henrico homeowner sees him on surveillance system; shots fired after confrontation

Henrico County police said Tuesday that they were seeking a burglary suspect after he was confronted by the homeowner and shots were fired near the Libbie Mill development, with gunfire striking a home.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Indigo Road, just northeast of the intersection of West Broad Street and Libbie Avenue, after receiving a burglary report. The homeowner told police that he had been at work when he received a notification from his home surveillance system. Police said the homeowner observed a stranger enter his living room and then go directly upstairs.

After contacting police, the homeowner went to his residence. Police said he confronted the intruder in the backyard and that they made eye contact and presented weapons.

Shots were fired and a house was hit, but no injuries were reported. Police did not specify who fired.

The intruder was seen running toward the intersection of Libbie and Broad, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Henrico police ended their news release by encouraging residents to always contact the police immediately by calling 911, so that first responders can be on the way, and to share clothing descriptions, the direction of travel, and anything else specific to an active crime. Also, always remember to lock and secure windows and doors when leaving your home, police said.