Investigation underway after law enforcement discovers human remains in Hanover County

Lt. James Cooper of the Hanover County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday that the department is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of human remains Friday in Mechanicsville.

Cooper said the office's preliminary investigation suggests the discovery may be connected with a missing persons case from nearly 10 years ago.

"We have a probable ID," Cooper told the Richmond Times-Dispatch during a phone call. "We're still running tests to determine if that's the case."

A swarm of deputies responded to the initial scene Friday around 5 p.m. near the 9411 block of Staple Lane.

Residents picking up trash outside the Atlee Recreation Association building stumbled upon what police described as human bones and clothing. With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the remains were confirmed to be human, police stated in a news release.

Cooper said the Medical Examiner's office is running lab tests to determine the person's identity. Cooper said it could be days until they receive results.

At this time, this is being classified as a death investigation, and not a homicide, as there were no signs or evidence of foul play.

Anyone with further information about this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Residents can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit an anonymous tip.