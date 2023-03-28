A case with national media attention is running into a local hurdle.
The Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, where a report from the autopsy in Irvo Otieno’s case awaits finalization, has been saddled with a backlog of cases, hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid crisis.
Medical examiners are supposed to hit certain checkpoints to maintain their accreditation. Ideally, each office can issue a final death report in 60 days for 90% of the cases they receive.
Less ideal, but more typical, is that the office takes 90 days to hit that same checkpoint.
People are also reading…
The office in January processed 78% of its cases in that time, missing the benchmark, although it much fared better in February, when it was nearly on target, hitting 89% of cases, according to health department spokesperson Maria Reppas.
Richmond’s medical examiners — who work out of the state agency’s central office — have had to outsource some of their toxicology cases because of the office's heavy caseloads.
“We’ve been doing that for a while now just to keep our accreditation,” said Rosie Hobron, chief epidemiologist with the Office of the Medical Examiner. “We have the upper threshold of what we’re supposed to take.”
Staffing, pay issues are factors
Otieno's death, which occurred on March 6, is among the local deaths on which doctors have yet to issue finalized reports.
Another case involves a woman who was found unconscious in her cell.
On Nov. 11, Nina Hill died at the Richmond City Justice Center. Scant information about her death was shared, with Sheriff Antionette Irving citing the pending medical examiner’s report. That report has yet to be released more than 4 1/2 months since Hill’s death.
Hobron said the office is also struggling with staffing and pay issues. Their caseloads have remained abnormally high as well, ticking upwards during the COVID-19 pandemic and remaining high as opioid deaths hinder the processing time.
Deaths where opioids are suspected take longer to process because they require a toxicology report, which is among the most painstaking of autopsy procedures.
Currently, Richmond is sending samples to a contract provider in Pennsylvania to process the reports, which can tell doctors what type of chemical or drug was involved in a decedent’s death.
Outside medical examiners say that most reports can be done within 60 days, or fewer if caseloads are low.
“Usually the reason why it gets delayed is you're waiting on something else,” said James Gill, chief medical examiner for the state of Connecticut.
This is a timeline of events regarding the death of Irvo N. Otieno, 28, from the initial complaint in his Henrico neighborhood on March 2, to his death at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County on March 6.
Gill said that asphyxial deaths — like that of George Floyd and Otieno — are a problem of their own. They do not typically result in a clear cause of death, like a gunshot wound or a blood clot.
“To touch on George Floyd for a minute, his autopsy was negative,” said Gill. “Then it becomes a matter of looking at all the circumstances. And in a case like that, which is a high profile case, the pathologist is going to want to look at everything they can get their hands on. These are some of the most challenging cases that we investigate.”
10 charged in Otieno death
Otieno, a 28-year old Black man from Henrico County, died this month after more than seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies pinned him down for 11 minutes at Central State Hospital, in Dinwiddie County. The incident was caught on camera, without audio.
Since then, seven deputies and three hospital staffers have been charged with second-degree murder. Attorneys for the defendants have said were trying to restrain Otieno.
A lawyer for the deputies moved to have a second autopsy done, but that motion was dismissed by a Dinwiddie circuit court judge last Wednesday.
Second autopsies are usually less accurate than initial autopsies, said Gill, due to the fact that the body is further away from the point of death, evidence might have been removed in the initial autopsy and typically independent examiner’s are paid by lawyers to review the case.
“I really think of the medical examiner as being an independent autopsy. They don’t have a horse in the race, they’re not being paid to come on,” said Gill, adding that second autopsies do not typically find a “smoking gun."
Mugshots: 10 charged in death of Irvo Otieno
Kaiyell Sanders
Randy Boyer
Tabitha Levere
Bradley Disse
Dwayne Bramble
Jermaine Branch
Brandon Rogers
Darian Blackwell
Sadarius Williams
Wavie Jones
Family of Irvo Otieno calls for justice as video shows death in custody
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 28-year-old Henrico County man who died earlier this month in a Central State Hospital intake room.
“A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. “We don’t want anybody else in America whose family is dealing with a mental health crisis to be killed by the very people who are supposed to help them.”
The comments came after the release of a video from the mental hospital showing Otieno being pinned to the floor prior to his death on March 6. A Dinwiddie County grand jury on Tuesday indicted seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers on second-degree murder charges in a case that has garnered national attention.
Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, has said Otieno’s treatment has close parallels with Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.
“It is not lost on anybody who saw that video today, the fact that it was so unnecessary,” Crump said Tuesday. “Irvo was handcuffed at the wrist, he had leg irons on, he was facedown. Why did they feel it was necessary to put all their weight on him, for some of the officers to put their knee on his neck?”
Caleb Kershner, a defense attorney for deputy Randy Boyer, was critical of the video being released and took issue with Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill.
“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it,” he said earlier Tuesday after the court hearing in Dinwiddie County.
Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko on Tuesday called the indicted deputies and hospital employees “thugs” and “monsters.”
“I was happy to hear that they were indicted,” Ouko said. “That is just the beginning step.”
Attorney Mark Krudys said he was troubled by the individuals who stood by and watched as the officers pushed down on Otieno.
“Everybody has an obligation to intervene in that circumstance, to say ‘no, that’s not right,’” Krudys said. “But nobody intervened. And then when his body was lifeless, and his pants were dangling on him, they didn’t do anything for an appreciable period of time.”
Krudys said his team is looking into possible body camera footage from Henrico police regarding a March 3 incident, when Otieno was transported from his Henrico home to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Ouko said she was excluded in the process of advocating for her son, noting that she made four attempts to see him while he was at Henrico hospital.
“In mental health and mental distress, your child needs you,” Ouko said. “Seeing me could have made have made a big difference.”
Instead, Otieno was taken to the Henrico Jail and later to Central State. Krudys said the deputies were not wearing body cameras at either location.
My thoughts on the untimely death of Irvo Otieno: pic.twitter.com/4mGiKiLq7e— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) March 21, 2023
Henrico NAACP Vice President Monica Hutchinson during the Tuesday press conference said: “Jail is not, nor has it ever been, the best place for those having a mental health crisis. We must eliminate the use of jail as a response to a mental health crisis and mental illness, and instead work to improve access to community-based crisis centers.”
Otieno’s brother Leon Ochieng urged Gov. Glenn Youngkin to make mental health a priority, pointing out Youngkin’s recent comments calling Otieno’s death “heart-wrenching.”
“If you really do empathize and feel what we feel, do something,” Ochieng said. “Let your state be an example … all we need to do is make this an agenda to put pressure on lawmakers to invite our communities to have families who are ambassadors for mental health.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a social media post on Tuesday said: "Irvo Otieno should be alive today. His life was taken in a place where he should have been safe. We need accountability and we need more mental health resources."
The funeral of Otieno is scheduled for Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Chesterfield. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.
Luca Powell (804) 649-6103
@luca_a_powell on Twitter
In this Series
Irvo Otieno: Continuing coverage
-
Police investigating death of Central State Hospital patient
-
Mother says 'something went wrong,' seeks answers in son's death at Central State Hospital
-
Updated
7 Henrico sheriff's deputies charged with murder in death of Central State Hospital patient
- 27 updates