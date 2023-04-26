A thousand free throws a week. That was the assignment, and Irvo Otieno would fulfill it.

The homework had come from his longtime basketball coach. Otieno and nine other Henrico boys were a dream team of sorts, competing around the state almost every other weekend. That was just one of a hundred memories that his mother, Caroline Ouko, and his brother, Leon Ochieng, shared with The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday during an interview that lasted just over an hour.

They spoke 52 days after Otieno died of asphyxia on March 6 at Central State Hospital. Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three workers at the state psychiatric hospital have been charged with second-degree murder. Video obtained by the Times-Dispatch shows the handcuffed and shackled 28-year-old pinned to the ground for 12 minutes. His death has brought international attention and calls for mental justice reform.

Otieno was destined to be a team player, they recalled. Not so long after moving halfway across the world from Nairobi, Otieno had become a part of something. They called themselves “The Fantastic 10,"with the trophies to prove it.

Otieno was a key part of the team. Tall for a 13-year-old, he would drive in with the ball and draw fouls like his role model, Lebron James, and then slowly redeem his fouls for points at the free throw line. So Otieno practiced his free throws, tallying the ones that did not go in, sometimes shooting past the sunset on their sleepy Henrico residential block.

That was 2007. Eight years earlier, Otieno had arrived in Richmond from Kenya: a waddling 5-year-old accompanied by his mother, Caroline, and his older brother Leon.

The family came to Virginia in 1999. Otieno’s mother had found work as a caregiver while her husband remained in Kenya, where he worked for the United Nations. Leon and Irvo (pronounced eye-vo) enrolled in separate public schools.

'Original as apple pie'

In the predominantly white student body at Tuckahoe Elementary School, Otieno was unique. At lunch, he would opened a lunchbox filled with ugali — a Kenyan dish made from corn flour, and sometimes chapati, an Indian flatbread. He spoke English with no accent, his brother said.

“He was as original as apple pie,” said Leon Ochieng.

After school, he was at practice with the Fantastic Ten. Ochieng recalls them “spewing out of the car” on their way to and from games and practices. “All those guys stayed with him throughout high school,” Ochieng said. “They’re the same guys that spoke at his funeral.”

After basketball, Otieno joined the football team. He tried out for Henrico’s Western Wildcats, eager to follow his friends into a new challenge. The trip to the tryouts was clandestine — Caroline did not know. At 6 feet tall, Otieno was an exciting prospect for high school coaches. He was a terrifying presence to square up against on the line of scrimmage. He could make big, game-changing tackles, and one time required officials to call an ambulance for an opposing player. Despite that, Ochieng said, his brother was quick to stretch a hand to his opponents or kneel while they recovered.

In the developing trial ensuing from his death, defense attorneys who did not know Otieno have portrayed him as a violent individual. Some of the lawyers for the defendants have said their clients were trying to restrain Otieno and there was no intent to kill him. They say they plan to vigorously fight the charges.

Police also have said that Otieno assaulted officers at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where he was sedated and chained to a hospital bed, according to nurses who spoke with Ouko on that day. Otieno was charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer and other offenses while he was at Parham.

Those who knew Otieno dispute that he was violent.

“He was just a normal kid. I never saw anything unusual,” said Paige McNamara, who lives in the house directly across the street from Otieno's home. “He’d be over there on his chair, listening to his music, and I’d be over here. It was a neighborly thing. And the whole neighborhood is affected by it.”

Despite his struggles with mental health, many who knew him did not realize that the gentle giant struggled with severe anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Ouko said that her son would go months without a crisis. “On a regular day, he was just a fine guy,” Ouko said. “You would never even know anything was going on.”

It has been almost two months since his death, but Ouko’s pain has not yet dulled. Ouko said she lights a candle each day in Otieno’s memory. Her kitchen has become a shrine, filled with his photos. She wears a pin emblazoned: “Justice for Irvo.”

The family want to see change — such as the creation of an "Irvo Alert" that would inform police when a person is in crisis. And they want accountability for everyone involved in his death, from the police who arrived with stun guns to the deputy who had a knee to Otieno's neck, a scene reminiscent of George Floyd's death.

“Systemic racism. It swallowed my son,” said Ouko. “These Jim Crow systems have to change, so that our children can get back home.”

'They escalated the situation'

Ouko, through her tears, described a 40-minute standoff with police on March 3, the day of the arrest. Initially, two police officers were called to the house of her neighbor. Ouko thinks the neighbor called 911 after her son, in crisis, picked up several solar lights from their yard. Shortly after, Ouko says at least 10 officers arrived on their front lawn, stun guns at the ready. By then, Otieno was back in his room. Caroline called him down so that the two could face the police detachment together. Henrico has said this included officers trained in crisis intervention.

“The way they came, they came like they were coming for a criminal,” said Ouko. “They escalated the situation.”

Ouko begged for an ambulance, she said. He died at Central State a few days later.

Since then, Ouko said she has heard nothing — not from the neighbors who called the cops, not from the Henrico Police Department, not from the Henrico County Sheriff and not from Parham Doctors’ Hospital or Central State Hospital. Only the Dinwiddie County prosecutor, Ann Cabell Baskervill, has called the family.

Otieno's dog, Puppy, still lives with Caroline. She goes with him to visit her son’s grave. The visits “bring her peace,” Ouko said. When she is there, sometimes Puppy whines over the ground where Otieno lies buried, said his brother Ochieng.

“My son was murdered,” said Ouko. “If I don’t call it what it is, I’d be wrong.”