The Dinwiddie County commonwealth’s attorney investigating Irvo Otieno’s death wants the federal government to assist her undermanned prosecutor’s office to deal with the case that has drawn national attention.
“Dinwiddie doesn’t have the resources to give this the trial it deserves,” Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “The feds need to step in.”
Baskervill has charged seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three workers from Central State Hospital with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death.
People are also reading…
The case has drawn immense attention after footage was released showing law enforcement officers and hospital staff piled on top of Otieno, who was handcuffed and shackled, for nearly 12 minutes. At Otieno’s funeral on Wednesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton vowed to keep public scrutiny on Otieno’s death, the trial and the need for reform on how the mentally ill are treated by police.
Baskervill also told The Times-Dispatch that she does not plan to run for reelection in November after having served seven years, but added that her decision to leave the office has nothing to do with the Otieno case, citing personal reasons for wanting to step down.
Baskervill said she has not formally asked the federal government to intervene, although it has not been uncommon for federal prosecutors to intervene in high-profile cases.
A federal prosecution would likely be handled by Jessica Aber, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Aber’s office did not return calls as to whether her office was weighing charges.
In the past, the federal government has intervened in cases of brutality against Black people at the hands of police. The Department of Justice can bring charges outside a local prosecutor’s jurisdiction by citing federal criminal statutes, which include violations of protected civil rights charges. Federal charges were leveled against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd and the case of Breonna Taylor killed when police raided her Kentucky apartment.
Baskervill said her commonwealth’s attorney’s office in rural Dinwiddie at full strength is a three-person operation.
Currently, the office is manned solely by Baskervill, who is aided by two office managers and one investigator. Normally, there would be two assistant commonwealth attorneys to help with the caseload, but those positions have gone unfilled. No one has applied for those jobs since December, when Baskervill’s last attorney resigned for a higher-paid job.
The county, Baskervill said, has not increased the salary for the assistant attorney posts, making them difficult to fill. Baskervill says she’s doing the work of three people.
Baskervill also defended herself against criticism in her handling of the case.
“The charging decision fell to me and, rightly so, but this is bigger than Dinwiddie. There isn’t the kind of institutional support here that you need,” Baskervill said. “Plus, this is multijurisdictional.”
Otieno’s case spans two Virginia localities and three government agencies.
Otieno was first detained by Henrico police officers on March 3, then transported to Parham Doctors’ Hospital. At the hospital, he was then arrested on felony charges and brought to the Henrico Jail, and finally transported on March 6 to Dinwiddie, where he died in the intake room of Central State Hospital.
Police have said Otieno “became physically assaultive toward officers.”
Lawyers for those charged said they will fight the charges and that their clients were trying to restrain Otieno. Some of them have also been critical about how Baskervill released video surveillance footage of Otieno’s last moments on the floor of the hospital.
Baskervill said she has tried to be transparent in bringing the charges.
“We’ve had a death in custody which is in the government’s control frankly. The death is inflicted by the government,” she said. “Since I too am the government, I think it’s really important to be transparent. We need to restore that trust.”
Baskervill’s decision not to seek a third term may complicate the matter because her successor will see through the Otieno case since legal proceedings will likely take a year or more. Only one candidate has filed to run for Baskervill’s position, Amanda Mann, a lawyer based out of Prince George County. Mann could not be immediately reached for comment.
Mugshots: 10 charged in death of Irvo Otieno
Kaiyell Sanders
Randy Boyer
Tabitha Levere
Bradley Disse
Dwayne Bramble
Jermaine Branch
Brandon Rogers
Darian Blackwell
Sadarius Williams
Wavie Jones
Family of Irvo Otieno calls for justice as video shows death in custody
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 28-year-old Henrico County man who died earlier this month in a Central State Hospital intake room.
“A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. “We don’t want anybody else in America whose family is dealing with a mental health crisis to be killed by the very people who are supposed to help them.”
The comments came after the release of a video from the mental hospital showing Otieno being pinned to the floor prior to his death on March 6. A Dinwiddie County grand jury on Tuesday indicted seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers on second-degree murder charges in a case that has garnered national attention.
Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, has said Otieno’s treatment has close parallels with Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.
“It is not lost on anybody who saw that video today, the fact that it was so unnecessary,” Crump said Tuesday. “Irvo was handcuffed at the wrist, he had leg irons on, he was facedown. Why did they feel it was necessary to put all their weight on him, for some of the officers to put their knee on his neck?”
Caleb Kershner, a defense attorney for deputy Randy Boyer, was critical of the video being released and took issue with Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill.
“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it,” he said earlier Tuesday after the court hearing in Dinwiddie County.
Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko on Tuesday called the indicted deputies and hospital employees “thugs” and “monsters.”
“I was happy to hear that they were indicted,” Ouko said. “That is just the beginning step.”
Attorney Mark Krudys said he was troubled by the individuals who stood by and watched as the officers pushed down on Otieno.
“Everybody has an obligation to intervene in that circumstance, to say ‘no, that’s not right,’” Krudys said. “But nobody intervened. And then when his body was lifeless, and his pants were dangling on him, they didn’t do anything for an appreciable period of time.”
Krudys said his team is looking into possible body camera footage from Henrico police regarding a March 3 incident, when Otieno was transported from his Henrico home to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Ouko said she was excluded in the process of advocating for her son, noting that she made four attempts to see him while he was at Henrico hospital.
“In mental health and mental distress, your child needs you,” Ouko said. “Seeing me could have made have made a big difference.”
Instead, Otieno was taken to the Henrico Jail and later to Central State. Krudys said the deputies were not wearing body cameras at either location.
My thoughts on the untimely death of Irvo Otieno: pic.twitter.com/4mGiKiLq7e— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) March 21, 2023
Henrico NAACP Vice President Monica Hutchinson during the Tuesday press conference said: “Jail is not, nor has it ever been, the best place for those having a mental health crisis. We must eliminate the use of jail as a response to a mental health crisis and mental illness, and instead work to improve access to community-based crisis centers.”
Otieno’s brother Leon Ochieng urged Gov. Glenn Youngkin to make mental health a priority, pointing out Youngkin’s recent comments calling Otieno’s death “heart-wrenching.”
“If you really do empathize and feel what we feel, do something,” Ochieng said. “Let your state be an example … all we need to do is make this an agenda to put pressure on lawmakers to invite our communities to have families who are ambassadors for mental health.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a social media post on Tuesday said: "Irvo Otieno should be alive today. His life was taken in a place where he should have been safe. We need accountability and we need more mental health resources."
Luca Powell (804) 649-6103
@luca_a_powell on Twitter
In this Series
Irvo Otieno: Continuing coverage
-
Police investigating death of Central State Hospital patient
-
Mother says 'something went wrong,' seeks answers in son's death at Central State Hospital
-
Updated
7 Henrico sheriff's deputies charged with murder in death of Central State Hospital patient
- 35 updates