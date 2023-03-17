"Now that the family [of the victim] has had the private opportunity to view the tragic video, and with their blessing and encouragement, I plan to release the video at the beginning of the week," Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

On Thursday, Irvo N. Otieno's family viewed the video in Baskervill's office before holding a news conference outside the Dinwiddie courthouse. Flanked by their attorneys and supporters, they described the final minutes of his life as the videotape showed deputies piling up on top of him even though he was wearing handcuffs and leg irons.

Caroline Ouko, Otieno's mother, said the video showed her son being "tortured" and treated "worse than a dog."

Her eldest son and Otieno's brother, Leon Ochieng, said what he watched was a killing. "I did not think in my lifetime I'd witness my own blood brother being murdered," he said.

The nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has partnered with local civil rights attorney Mark Krudys to represent the family, described the video as a "commentary on how inhuman law enforcement officials treat people who are having a mental health crisis as criminals."

The video has not yet been provided to the defendants' attorneys, but it will be made available through the discovery process, which enables the defense lawyers to see all of the prosecution's evidence.

"So much has been made of this video," said attorney Peter Baruch, who is representing deputy Bradley Disse with co-counsel Edward Nickel.

"They show the plaintiffs' attorneys the video. But we're representing these people charged with murder that are locked up. It's really disappointing. It seems like it's more important to curry public favor, to try the case in the media, instead of letting the criminal justice process work the way it's supposed to work."

In other developments, three "special management technicians" for Central State Hospital who were charged Thursday with second-degree murder in Otieno's death continued to be held without bail Friday until their arraignments in Dinwiddie Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A judge was not available Friday to arraign the men, Baskervill said.

According to their job descriptions provided by state officials, Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield County; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of Dinwiddie are employed at Central State Hospital to "assist with maintaining a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for patients housed in the maximum security building."

Their duties include "providing therapeutic and physical interventions when needed while also assisting with monitoring and engagement activities with patients."

The hospital employees were charged two days after the seven Henrico sheriff's deputies were also charged with second-degree murder.

Baskervill will seek indictments against all 10 defendants on second-degree murder when the Dinwiddie grand jury convenes Tuesday.

Attorneys Nickel and Cary Bowen successfully argued Wednesday for Circuit Judge Joseph M. Teefey Jr. to grant their clients bail. Deputies Disse, 43, and Jermaine Branch, 45, were later released from jail on $10,000 and $15,000 bonds, respectively.

Deputies Randy Boyer, 57; Dwayne Bramble, 37; and Brandon Rodgers, 48, have bond hearings scheduled for Tuesday. Tabitha Levere, 50, and Kaiyell Sanders, 30, are scheduled to appear Wednesday to determine whether they are represented by counsel.