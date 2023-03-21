This is a developing story from The Times-Dispatch and will be updated.

Central State Hospital security camera footage taken on March 6 shows a handcuffed and shackled Irvo Otieno, 28, being pushed to the ground and restrained, then medical workers trying to revive him unsuccessfully.

Seven Henrico County deputies and three workers for the mental hospital have been charged with second-degree murder. Otieno died of asphyxiation.

Timeline leading to Irvo Otieno's death This is a timeline of events regarding the death of Irvo N. Otieno, 28, from the initial complaint in his Henrico neighborhood on March 2, to his death at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County on March 6.

The video, which doesn't have sound, is from an admissions area of the facility. It shows deputies dragging Otieno into the room at about 4:19 p.m. and then piling on top of him until about 4:40 p.m., according to a timestamp on the video image.

Hospital workers are seen applying chest compressions until emergency workers arrive at 5:08 p.m. Those efforts continue for about 30 minutes. A worker is seen putting a white sheet over Otieno's body at 5:48 p.m.

A link to the video was included in court filings.

Otieno, who had a history of mental health problems, died at Central State after being transferred to the facility from the Henrico Jail by county deputies. Police have previously said officers responding to a possible burglary on March 3 identified him as a suspect and he "became physically assaultive toward officers, who arrested him."

A grand jury was scheduled to convene on Tuesday. Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill is expected to seek indictments against all 10 defendants.

The deputies charged are Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield.

The hospital employees are Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie.

Shannon Taylor, the commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico County, said she is also conducting a review of what happened in that jail. The Virginia State Police is also investigating.

"We also stand behind the seven accused deputies now charged with murder by the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill," the post said.