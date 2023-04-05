One of the Henrico County deputies charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno’s death was named in a 2019 civil suit alleging that he allowed a prisoner at a jail to be severely beaten and that he falsified records afterward.
The lawsuit claimed Kaiyell Sanders was working a night shift on Aug. 24, 2019, when a prisoner was assaulted by other inmates inside Henrico Jail West.
The plaintiff, Isaiah Singleton, identified as a “pre-trial detainee” in court papers, says he was beaten for more than two hours by cellmates after he was moved into a part of the jail that housed violent offenders. The lawsuit claimed that Singleton “mule-kicked” the door in an attempt to get deputies’ attention, but failed.
Later, Sheriff Michael Wade called the attack on Singleton “the worst beating he’d ever seen,” according to the complaint.
Sanders denied all of Singleton’s negligence accusations and attempted to have the case dismissed.
But a federal judge, John A. Gibney Jr., found Singleton’s accusations to be “plausible,” and denied the deputy’s motion to dismiss. The lawsuit is ongoing.
Besides alleging that Sanders was negligent in allowing the beating to occur, the lawsuit claims that Sanders falsified records of security checks on inmates, which are supposed to be conducted every half-hour, and that video shows the checks never occurred.
“Mr. Singleton was so severely beaten that he had to be placed into a medically induced coma for a week,” said the criminal complaint in the case. “If these officers had actually performed these checks, the attack against Singleton would not have occurred, or at the very least he might have been spared the pain (and) grievous injuries he suffered,” the complaint added.
Sanders is one of 10 deputies and hospital workers charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death. Video released by the Dinwiddie prosecutor’s office shows Sanders’ involvement on the day that deputies transferred the 28-year-old man, who suffered from mental illness, to Central State Hospital.
At his arraignment last month, Baskervill said Sanders was “the most culpable, the most responsible” given his position as a sergeant handling Otieno’s transfer, according to WRIC.
Sanders is the officer who initially sprayed OC spray, also known as pepper spray, into the cell where Otieno was confined two days after his arrest for a mental health episode. During this confinement, according to his mother, he did not receive his medication for bipolar disorder or see a doctor.
Spraying pepper spray into the cells of detainees is standard practice in Virginia jails in incidents wherein individuals resist being handcuffed through the slots of cell doors.
Otieno appeared distraught, pacing about his cell. Then, after more than five deputies charged into Otieno’s cell, Sanders can be seen swinging at Otieno as many as six times. Deputies were attempting to put pants on Otieno, who weighed 270 pounds.
Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said she was reviewing the extraction footage to determine if she would be filing her own criminal charges.
Sanders’ lawyer, Edward Riley IV, said that Otieno was behaving violently and throwing feces when deputies entered for the cell extraction. Riley said he was not aware that Sanders was the deputy throwing punches.
Riley said Otieno was “someone that was incredibly violent” and was “out of control.”
“That’s what those use of force protocols are all about,” he said Tuesday in an interview.
Riley stressed that videos — which did not include sound — released by prosecutors portray Sanders without the full context of Otieno’s arrest.
“Just being nice doesn’t deter someone that is not of sound mind that is being violent and endangering either you or other people,” said Riley. “Just because you see what appears to be a blow doesn’t mean that that’s not an appropriate measure or step taken to deal with the situation.”
Dinwiddie prosecutor Ann Cabell Baskervill has yet to release more video in the Otieno case.
Last week, she said her office has another video taken from inside the cell. The video shows Otieno being punched at least twice in the head and once in the body, Baskervill said.
Baskervill said she is temporarily holding off on releasing more footage out of respect for Otieno’s family.
Mugshots: 10 charged in death of Irvo Otieno
Kaiyell Sanders
Randy Boyer
Tabitha Levere
Bradley Disse
Dwayne Bramble
Jermaine Branch
Brandon Rogers
Darian Blackwell
Sadarius Williams
Wavie Jones
Family of Irvo Otieno calls for justice as video shows death in custody
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 28-year-old Henrico County man who died earlier this month in a Central State Hospital intake room.
“A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. “We don’t want anybody else in America whose family is dealing with a mental health crisis to be killed by the very people who are supposed to help them.”
The comments came after the release of a video from the mental hospital showing Otieno being pinned to the floor prior to his death on March 6. A Dinwiddie County grand jury on Tuesday indicted seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers on second-degree murder charges in a case that has garnered national attention.
Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, has said Otieno’s treatment has close parallels with Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.
“It is not lost on anybody who saw that video today, the fact that it was so unnecessary,” Crump said Tuesday. “Irvo was handcuffed at the wrist, he had leg irons on, he was facedown. Why did they feel it was necessary to put all their weight on him, for some of the officers to put their knee on his neck?”
Caleb Kershner, a defense attorney for deputy Randy Boyer, was critical of the video being released and took issue with Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill.
“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it,” he said earlier Tuesday after the court hearing in Dinwiddie County.
Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko on Tuesday called the indicted deputies and hospital employees “thugs” and “monsters.”
“I was happy to hear that they were indicted,” Ouko said. “That is just the beginning step.”
Attorney Mark Krudys said he was troubled by the individuals who stood by and watched as the officers pushed down on Otieno.
“Everybody has an obligation to intervene in that circumstance, to say ‘no, that’s not right,’” Krudys said. “But nobody intervened. And then when his body was lifeless, and his pants were dangling on him, they didn’t do anything for an appreciable period of time.”
Krudys said his team is looking into possible body camera footage from Henrico police regarding a March 3 incident, when Otieno was transported from his Henrico home to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Ouko said she was excluded in the process of advocating for her son, noting that she made four attempts to see him while he was at Henrico hospital.
“In mental health and mental distress, your child needs you,” Ouko said. “Seeing me could have made have made a big difference.”
Instead, Otieno was taken to the Henrico Jail and later to Central State. Krudys said the deputies were not wearing body cameras at either location.
My thoughts on the untimely death of Irvo Otieno: pic.twitter.com/4mGiKiLq7e— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) March 21, 2023
Henrico NAACP Vice President Monica Hutchinson during the Tuesday press conference said: “Jail is not, nor has it ever been, the best place for those having a mental health crisis. We must eliminate the use of jail as a response to a mental health crisis and mental illness, and instead work to improve access to community-based crisis centers.”
Otieno’s brother Leon Ochieng urged Gov. Glenn Youngkin to make mental health a priority, pointing out Youngkin’s recent comments calling Otieno’s death “heart-wrenching.”
“If you really do empathize and feel what we feel, do something,” Ochieng said. “Let your state be an example … all we need to do is make this an agenda to put pressure on lawmakers to invite our communities to have families who are ambassadors for mental health.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a social media post on Tuesday said: "Irvo Otieno should be alive today. His life was taken in a place where he should have been safe. We need accountability and we need more mental health resources."
