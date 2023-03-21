An attorney for one of the Henrico County sheriff's deputies charged with killing Central State Hospital patient Irvo Otieno said the release of a video from the intake area showing the death will make it challenging to find an impartial jury.

“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it," said Caleb Kershner, defense attorney for deputy Randy Boyer.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a handcuffed Otieno, 28, being pinned to the ground until he was motionless on March 6. It was obtained through a link that was included in public court filings.

Second-degree murder charges have been filed against seven deputies and three hospital workers.

Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said she planned to release the video on Tuesday, but lawyers for some those charged said they planned to block the release.

Kershner on Tuesday said he thought the release was "somewhat strategically" planned by Baskervill.

"That is is her prerogative. She can do that," he said.

The family of Otieno, whose first name was pronounced “Ivo,” has asked for a Department of Justice investigation. They said he was experiencing mental distress when he was arrested earlier this month.