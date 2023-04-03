The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released an official autopsy result in the death of Irvo Otieno, confirming preliminary suspicions that the 28-year-old died by asphyxiation after 10 deputies and hospital workers piled on top of him.

Medical examiners ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

In releasing the cause of death, it was technically ruled as positional and mechanical asphyxiation with restraints, said Arkuie Williams, administrative deputy with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The announcement was released on Monday.

Otieno died on March 6 after being transported to Central State Hospital by deputies with the Henrico Sheriff’s Office. There, Otieno was pinned down for more than 11 minutes while he was shackled and handcuffed.

Much of his treatment, which stemmed from a mental health episode, has been recorded on video, including his death at the state-run Dinwiddie County mental health facility.

Since then, seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with murder.

The medical examiner’s report confirms a preliminary report that was released this month.

In a press release, lawyers for the Otieno family broadcast the news, sharing a quote from Caroline Ouko, the mother of Otieno. “All must know what they did to my son,” said Ouko.

Otieno’s case has drawn national attention, with civil rights advocate Al Sharpton and lawyer Ben Crump coming to Virginia last weekend for a internationally televised funeral. Ouko has retained local civil rights lawyer Mark Krudys, as well as Crump, who has become nationally recognized since representing the family of George Floyd.

“The official declaration confirms what all could see in the video. Irvo, while facedown and handcuffed at his wrists and shackled at his ankles, was not permitted to breathe,” said Crump.

“For over 11 minutes, the ten officer/hospital defendants pushed down hard on every part of Irvo’s body until he was limp and lifeless. We cannot continue to treat the mentally ill with such brutality. This must end; it must end now.”

The official reports came out far more quickly than anticipated.

Typically, official autopsy reports from the medical examiner’s office take months to finalize. Those delays have been lengthened by understaffing at the office and a deluge of opioid-related deaths at the office’s Richmond bureau.