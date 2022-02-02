'It is about mental illness,' says mother of Hanover man charged in killings at Bridgewater College

HARRISONBURG — A mental health evaluation will be conducted on a Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College, his attorney said Wednesday at an initial court appearance for the suspect.
The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former Bridgewater student from Hanover, appeared by video for the hearing in Rockingham County General District Court and was arraigned on several murder charges and a firearm charge.
Campbell's mother, Cheryl Campbell, said Wednesday that her son has mental health issues and needed help.
"My son is mentally ill and he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him," Campbell said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in her Hanover home. "I'm sorry for what has happened. I could not prevent it."
She said she does not know the facts of what happened Tuesday at Bridgewater College. When asked what specific mental health challenges her son has faced, she said: "I just don't even know how to respond to that. As a parent, I have not been able to help him because he's a legal adult."
"This is a very hard time for Wyatt and his family and for the families that he has affected," added Campbell, in tears, her voice quavering. "It is not about gun control. It is not. And I need you as a journalist to get that out there. It is about mental illness and how we have no control over that, the way society is right now. I can't help my son."
Campbell did not wish to answer specific questions about her son's background. Hanover County sheriff's Lt. James Cooper said the department has not responded to any mental health-related calls to Cheryl Campbell's address or any temporary detention orders involving her son.
Attorney Gene Hart, who was appointed Wednesday to represent Campbell, did not specify during the hearing any mental health issues his client may have and declined to comment after the hearing.
Wyatt Campbell graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Hanover in 2013. He was a student from 2013 to 2017 at Bridgewater, where he was a member of the track and cross country teams.
Wyatt Campbell's last known address was listed as his mother's home in Hanover, but it was unclear Wednesday how recently he had been there.
Campbell is accused of fatally shooting Bridgewater campus police officer John Painter, 55, and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, on the campus in Rockingham County on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m.
Less than an hour earlier, at 1:20 p.m., Painter and Jefferson responded to a call of a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall, the oldest building at Bridgewater, which is home to about 1,500 students. After an interaction with the two officers, Campbell shot them and ran away, a police spokesperson said.
Minutes later, the college announced there was an active shooter on campus, instructing people to shelter in place.
Campbell faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated murder of multiple persons, aggravated murder of multiple persons within a three-year period, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to court records.
Rockingham Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst declined to comment on the case.
Campbell's next court date is set for Feb. 16.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
(804) 649-6340
Reporters Mark Bowes and Eric Kolenich contributed to this story.