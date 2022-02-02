'It is about mental illness,' says mother of Hanover man charged in killings at Bridgewater College

HARRISONBURG — A mental health evaluation will be conducted on a Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College, his attorney said Wednesday at an initial court appearance for the suspect.

The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former Bridgewater student from Hanover, appeared by video for the hearing in Rockingham County General District Court and was arraigned on several murder charges and a firearm charge.

Campbell's mother, Cheryl Campbell, said Wednesday that her son has mental health issues and needed help.

"My son is mentally ill and he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him," Campbell said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in her Hanover home. "I'm sorry for what has happened. I could not prevent it."

She said she does not know the facts of what happened Tuesday at Bridgewater College. When asked what specific mental health challenges her son has faced, she said: "I just don't even know how to respond to that. As a parent, I have not been able to help him because he's a legal adult."