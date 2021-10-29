IT specialist with Va. Dept. of Corrections charged in Hanover with possessing child porn, taking indecent liberties with girl

A high-ranking information technology specialist with the Virginia Department of Corrections has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography after police executed a search warrant at his Mechanicsville home.

Robert William Whittemore, who lives in the 9300 block of Drawbridge Road, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of taking indecent liberties with a 10-year-old girl known to him. He was arrested and charged after investigators searched his home on Oct. 20, said Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. James Cooper.

"We are currently investigating multiple offenses that occurred over the course of a year," said Cooper, who declined to provide additional details because the case remains under investigation. Additional charges are expected, he said.

Hanover sheriff's investigators affiliated with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program conducted the investigation. The detectives also are assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Whittemore is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

State records list Whittemore's title as Information Technology Specialist III, who works in DOC as a business system analyst. He has an annual salary of $101,430.