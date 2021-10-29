 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IT specialist with Va. Dept. of Corrections charged in Hanover with possessing child porn, taking indecent liberties with girl
0 Comments

IT specialist with Va. Dept. of Corrections charged in Hanover with possessing child porn, taking indecent liberties with girl

  • 0
Robert William Whittemore

Robert William Whittemore

 Hanover Sheriff's Office

A high-ranking information technology specialist with the Virginia Department of Corrections has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography after police executed a search warrant at his Mechanicsville home.

Robert William Whittemore, who lives in the 9300 block of Drawbridge Road, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of taking indecent liberties with a 10-year-old girl known to him. He was arrested and charged after investigators searched his home on Oct. 20, said Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. James Cooper.

"We are currently investigating multiple offenses that occurred over the course of a year," said Cooper, who declined to provide additional details because the case remains under investigation. Additional charges are expected, he said.

Hanover sheriff's investigators affiliated with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program conducted the investigation. The detectives also are assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Whittemore is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

State records list Whittemore's title as Information Technology Specialist III, who works in DOC as a business system analyst. He has an annual salary of $101,430.

A spokesperson with the Department of Corrections could not immediately be reached for comment on Whittemore's job status.

Anyone with further information about the case can contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. cigarette sales increase for the first time in 20 years

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News