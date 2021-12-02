'It's humbling': Retail Merchants Association honors first responders at 31st Annual Valor Awards

On Feb. 18, senior officer Joseph Coy and officer Sean McGann responded to the 11300 block of Sunfield Drive after receiving a report that a man there had threatened a woman with a knife and was holding her against her will. They shot Bruce Terry, who appeared to be armed with a pump-action shotgun that was later found to be a pellet rifle. Coy and McGann cleared the way for SWAT officers to capture Terry, still armed with a knife.

Terry survived the shooting and has since pleaded guilty to assaulting officers and brandishing a firearm.

Coy said Thursday he never expected an award.

"It's humbling, seeing everyone else, and their stories," he said. "Everyone who got an award, it was for helping people. I think it's just what we signed up for."

Cpl. Jordan Dodson and career officer Gordon Painter also received the gold award for another tense standoff, which lasted 11 hours and ended with them fatally shooting Jeffrey Kite.

Kite shot first, "at very close range," according to a prosecutor who found that both sets of officers were justified in their use of force.

The two officers returned fire, discharging 47 rounds into the bed where Kite was hiding. He was struck 24 times.