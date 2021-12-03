'It's senseless,' says family of mother, child killed at Belt Atlantic as one shooter pleads guilty

The family of Sharnez Hill and her infant daughter, who were gunned down in April outside The Belt Atlantic Apartments off Midlothian Turnpike, is still grappling with why the young mother and child were killed.

"It just doesn't make sense," said Sharnez Hill's aunt, Destiny Hill, who spoke to reporters outside of the John Marshall Courts Building on Friday after one of the shooters pleaded guilty. Four others have been charged.

"Shy-Shy was a beautiful person," she said. "Everyone who knew her, loved her. She was just amazing, so talented and gifted. She was excited about the start of her life with her precious newborn baby. It's senseless. You just can't wrap your mind around it."

Her voice fractured with emotion as she spoke of how close-knit the family is, especially "Shy-Shy" and her sisters.

"They tore something apart that we can't ever replace," Destiny Hill said as tears fell and her family held her. "It just hurts. It hurts this family."