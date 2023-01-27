James River High student, 16, identified as victim of fatal Chesterfield shooting

A 16-year-old James River High School student has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

Tyce J. Lewis died after being taken to Chippenham Hospital.

Chesterfield police said Friday that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and, at this stage of the investigation, it appears Lewis was shot at Kayvee and Vickilee roads. The location is in a neighborhood east of Courthouse Road.

Chesterfield officers responded to the hospital at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the request of Richmond police, for a person who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. The hospital is inside the city limits near the Chesterfield line.

At the time, Chesterfield police said they were still working to determine the exact location of the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

