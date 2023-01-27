 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

James River High student, 16, identified as victim of fatal Chesterfield shooting

  • 0

Several chances for rain next week, with snow still possible

A 16-year-old James River High School student has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

Tyce J. Lewis died after being taken to Chippenham Hospital.

Chesterfield police said Friday that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and, at this stage of the investigation, it appears Lewis was shot at Kayvee and Vickilee roads. The location is in a neighborhood east of Courthouse Road.

Chesterfield officers responded to the hospital at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the request of Richmond police, for a person who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. The hospital is inside the city limits near the Chesterfield line.

At the time, Chesterfield police said they were still working to determine the exact location of the shooting.

People are also reading…

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

Mark Bowes (804) 649-6450

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

@RTDMarkBowes on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

*NEW* episode of 8@4 is educating on an icon, remembering a legend and BTS of a pizza joint - 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News