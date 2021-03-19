Joint police operation in Hopewell results in seizure of heroin, fentanyl, $43,000 in cash, five guns

A joint law enforcement operation has led to the arrest of a Prince George County man and the seizure of suspected heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, along with $43,000 in cash and five firearms, Hopewell police said Friday.

Hopewell police, through an investigation assisted by Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County police and Prince George police, executed a search warrant Friday in the 3000 block of Madison Street in Hopewell and recovered the contraband, Hopewell authorities said in a news release.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as Domonique Mason, 22, of Prince George.

Mason was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics; two counts of felony child endangerment; and three counts of possession of a firearm and a controlled substance. Additional charges were possible, police said.

Mason was being held without bail at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police did not say what led them to the Madison Street address or whether they were seeking additional suspects.

Police asked anyone with information to call Prince George police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.