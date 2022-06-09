Journalists, activists sue Richmond over protest arrests

A group including activists and independent journalists have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Richmond and dozens of city police officers for an alleged pattern of unlawful arrests, misconduct and harassment amid waves of protests here in 2020.

Two years after the police killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, a collection of residents who participated in local demonstrations or monitored the police response to them as journalists or observers say that police unlawfully attacked and arrested them on "bogus" charges in violation of their constitutionally protected rights in various incidents.

The plaintiffs include Kristopher Goad "Gatsby" and Jimmie Lee Jarvis, two "citizen journalists" who broadcasted information about the protests on their personal Twitter accounts; Andrew Ringle and Eduardo Acevedo, two VCU students who covered the protests as journalists with the student-run Commonwealth Times; and Charles H. Schmidt, Jr., a lawyer who was working with the ACLU of Virginia at the time of the protests in June 2020.

Others involved in the suit, which was filed on May 30, are Alice Minium, Vanna Goodenow and Éilís Weller, who all say they were unlawfully arrested by Richmond police in separate incidents.

The plaintiffs are suing the city, police Chief Gerald Smith, former interim Police Chief William "Jody" Blackwell and their predecessor William C. Smith, whom Mayor Levar Stoney fired a few weeks after the start of the protests. The defendants also include 28 individual officers and another 50 officers who are unnamed.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department declined to speak about the lawsuit Thursday morning, saying that the department does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit — which seeks an unspecific amount of compensatory and punitive damages and court rulings on alleged violations of the 1st, 4th and 14th Amendments — says that police used pepper spray, tear gas and other "less lethal" weapons on journalists, which prevented them from documenting the events in the interest of the public.

"It is not a crime to observe the public behavior of police officers," the suit says. "This action arises from the ongoing and repeated unlawful conduct of officers, agents and employees of the City of Richmond Police Department, who routinely retaliate against civilians and members of the press who dare question, observe or record Richmond Police activity."

The lawsuit describes a handful of specific incidents from late May 2020 to November that year.

Schmidt's claims are based on an incident where he was arrested after a confrontation with police that began as he was monitoring a group of about 50 officers assembled in parking lot of the Whole Foods in the Sauer Center on the night of June 26. A judge later dismissed the trespassing charges police filed against him.

Goad, according to the suit, was arrested by police twice in 2020 for allegedly trespassing and "obstructing the free passage of others." The lawsuit says police arrested both times without warning, alleging that the officers had intentionally targeted him. A judge dismissed the charges at trial.

The suit says police also targeted Jarvis in multiple incidents. Though he was never arrested, the suit says police routinely tried to prevent him from recording their actions and openly mocked and harassed him, in some instances calling him out by name.

Other plaintiffs described being pepper sprayed, tear gassed and detained, in some instances causing injury to them.

An officer in one incident pepper sprayed Ringle after he repeatedly shouted that he was press. The suit says members of the media were "expressly exempt from the unlawful gathering declarations." Under the state code regarding police lines in emergency situations, news reporters are exempt when gathering news and as long as they are not stopping police, firefighters or emergency personnel from working.

The suit also describes an incident where Acevedo and a journalist with The Times-Dispatch who were reporting on a protest were briefly detained as they were trying to recover from being exposed to tear gas moments earlier. (The Times-Dispatch nor any of its staff are party to the lawsuit.)

While most of the legal complaint outlines alleged constitutional violations stemming from the protests in 2020, a few of the plaintiffs' claims are based on unrelated events.

Richmond police, according to the suit, unlawfully arrested Goodenow on Oct. 27, 2020, after she started filming officers as they were arresting someone near her home in Northside. The police charged her with obstruction of justice. A court later found her not guilty.

In another incident, Richmond police arrested Weller during a peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine on June 16, 2021. The suit says Weller, who is disabled, "had difficulty" responding quickly to commands from police that the demonstrators remain on the sidewalk, and that an unknown officer "forcibly dragged" Weller to it and arrested them. The police charged Weller with "walk in road - [when] sidewalk available." The city prosecutor's office declined to take the case.

The city has faced several civil lawsuits stemming from the protests in 2020. According to reporting by Axios, the city has paid nearly $700,000 over 35 different settlement agreements.

A preliminary hearing date for the new lawsuit has not been scheduled yet. The case has been assigned to District Judge Robert E. Payne.