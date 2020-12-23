Judge acquits Midlothian man of DUI, manslaughter in pedestrian's death, ruling intoxication wasn't proven

A judge acquitted a Midlothian man Tuesday of killing a pedestrian in Colonial Heights while under the influence of alcohol, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove the driver was impaired even though his blood-alcohol content was at the presumptive legal threshold for intoxication. The victim, who was mentally disabled, also had been drinking.
After a three-hour trial in Colonial Heights Circuit Court, Judge David E. Johnson found Shane Erick Dent, 35, not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and DUI in the July 6, 2019, death of 65-year-old Jack Dale Leabhart Jr.
Leabhart was crossing the Boulevard near Birch Avenue in Colonial Heights after picking up some food when he was struck and killed in the far-right lane just after 9 p.m.
The judge found that while prosecutors demonstrated that Dent's blood alcohol content was 0.08% the presumptive legal intoxication limit -- he accepted the defense's rebuttal that Dent wasn't proven to be intoxicated based on his performance in field sobriety tests, his lack of slurred speech or bloodshot eyes, his demeanor with police and general appearance.
"At the end of the day, the court had to decide if the lack of demonstrable physical impairment in the field sobriety tests completed by the defendant rebutted the .08 BAC," said Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins, who prosecuted the case with Senior Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Barr.
According to evidence, a woman who had interacted with the victim at a restaurant shortly before he was struck and killed, testified that after they had parted, Leabhart began walking across the Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle that authorities said was driven by Dent.
The results of a blood test administered to the defendant showed that his blood-alcohol content registered 0.08% several hours after the crash.
A Colonial Heights officer testified that he conducted four field sobriety tests on Dent, which included reciting the alphabet, touching the tip of his nose, standing on one leg and putting his foot down once before picking it back up, and walking a straight line and turning heal-to-toe. He successfully completed all the tests except for the heal-to-toe walk, missing three steps out of 18.
The officer testified there was no evidence that Dent was using a cell phone or speeding at the time of the crash. The officer described as "slight" the odor of alcohol that he smelled on Dent. And there was no evidence that Dent slurred his speech, was unsteady on his feet or had blood-shot eyes.
A toxicologist called by the prosecution testified about the impact that the level of alcohol that was in Dent's system would have on a driver, such as impacting fine motor skills and tasks that required divided attention. The toxicologist said it could impact a driver's peripheral vision or reaction time to stop, but acknowledged people process alcohol differently and that field sobriety tests also are considered complex tasks like driving, but that driving was more difficult.
Toxicology tests postmortem established that Leabhart also had been drinking and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.087. But the judge never mentioned Leabhart's BAC in his decision.
"Mr. Dent was very relieved after the court’s verdict," said Greg Sheldon, Dent's attorney. "This was obviously a tragedy for both sides, and he wants to move forward from here. Obviously a great weight has been lifted. He was very grateful to the court for its careful consideration and deliberation."
Collins said Leabhart, the victim, was widely known in Colonial Heights as a friendly, hardworking man, whose death was felt by the community. Although mentally challenged, Leabhart lived independently.
"It was a tragic loss of life that I believe could have been avoid if there had been no alcohol involved at the scene," Collins said.
Shelby Harper, the victim's sister, said in an email that she was "crushed" by the judge's decision.
"He was well-loved by every person who knew him," Harper said of her brother. "I cannot wrap my head around what happened yesterday. I feel like I've lost my brother all over again. I'm depressed because, according to our judicial system, apparently, my brother's life didn't matter. [The judge's] generosity of allowing someone to go home for Christmas, without consequences, only serves to amplify my loss."
