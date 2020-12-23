Judge acquits Midlothian man of DUI, manslaughter in pedestrian's death, ruling intoxication wasn't proven

According to evidence, a woman who had interacted with the victim at a restaurant shortly before he was struck and killed, testified that after they had parted, Leabhart began walking across the Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle that authorities said was driven by Dent.

The results of a blood test administered to the defendant showed that his blood-alcohol content registered 0.08% several hours after the crash.

A Colonial Heights officer testified that he conducted four field sobriety tests on Dent, which included reciting the alphabet, touching the tip of his nose, standing on one leg and putting his foot down once before picking it back up, and walking a straight line and turning heal-to-toe. He successfully completed all the tests except for the heal-to-toe walk, missing three steps out of 18.

The officer testified there was no evidence that Dent was using a cell phone or speeding at the time of the crash. The officer described as "slight" the odor of alcohol that he smelled on Dent. And there was no evidence that Dent slurred his speech, was unsteady on his feet or had blood-shot eyes.