Judge blocks federal executions of former Richmond gang member and man sentenced in Maryland to die

A federal judge in Washington has granted a stay of execution to two federal death row inmates scheduled to die this week.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan held that executing Cory Johnson on Thursday and Dustin Higgs on Friday — before they recovered from COVID-19 — would result in a sensation of drowning akin to waterboarding and violate the Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

"Because the public is greatly served by attempting to ensure that the most serious punishment is imposed in a manner consistent with our Constitution, the court finds that it is in the public interest to issue a preliminary injunction," concluded Chutkan's 31-page opinion.

The injunction is good until March 16 when she wrote that she would evaluate whether to extend the injunction in light of any new medical evidence.

The government gave notice Tuesday afternoon that it will be filing an appeal with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

Johnson, 52, was sentenced to death by a federal jury for the murder of seven people in Richmond in 1992 while he was a member of the Newtowne drug gang. Higgs, 48, was sentenced to death in federal court in Maryland for the murders of three women.