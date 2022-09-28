Judge: Chesterfield detective who altered search warrants is charged with crime that doesn't exist in Va.

A Chesterfield County judge presiding over the case of a former detective who admitted to altering seven search warrants says in a written opinion that the offense for which he is charged — malfeasance in office — isn’t currently a crime in Virginia. The ex-officer’s attorneys have filed a motion to have the charge dismissed.

Special prosecutor G. Ryan Mehaffey brought the charge against former Chesterfield Detective Robert W. Sprouse, stating in the charging document that Spouse committed an offense under common law — a reference to English common law — “by willfully and knowingly performing an act officially for which there was no authority of law” and no power of discretion.

In defending his position in a subsequent court filing, Mehaffey cited Virginia case law that he interpreted as evidence that malfeasance in office has been deemed a crime in Virginia. He also noted a legal treatise quoted in a 1923 Virginia Supreme Court decision involving a commissioner of revenue found guilty of malfeasance, which says English common law — as long as it doesn’t counteract the Bill of Rights and the Constitution of Virginia — “shall continue in full force and be the rule of decision, except as altered by the General Assembly.”

But after reviewing the attorneys’ legal briefs and researching the matter, Chesterfield Circuit Judge M. Duncan Minton Jr. disagreed, siding with Sprouse’s attorneys, who argued that Virginia statutory and case law “clearly show” that malfeasance in office is not a criminal offense in Virginia.

Defense attorneys Steven Benjamin and Betty Layne DesPortes concluded in a motion filed with the court that malfeasance in office is a descriptor of behavior by a public official that, in Virginia, subjects the official to “quasi-criminal removal proceedings, or in certain circumstances as provided by the General Assembly to a civil suit for damages.”

Sprouse resigned his position in March and no longer works in law enforcement.

“While malfeasance of office may have been a Common Law Crime in England, it has not remained so in the Commonwealth [of Virginia] at present,” Minton said in his three-page opinion letter to Mehaffey and the defense counsel. “To rule otherwise would result in several instances of absurdity and redundancy in the Code of Virginia. Rather, it is a definition of misbehavior in office that can lead, in a quasi-criminal proceeding, to the removal from office of the malfeasant.”

The judge noted that the Virginia Court of Appeals recently ruled in Brown vs. Commonwealth that malfeasance in office is “not a crime that would subject the violator to arrest.”

“While the code section implicated specific civil sanctions or damages, the language of the Court of Appeals is no less clear,” Minton wrote. “It did not state that malfeasance was not a crime in this instance because there are specific remedies in the Code; it said simply and clearly that malfeasance in office is not a crime.”

Following the judge’s opinion, Sprouse’s attorneys drafted an order to have the charge dismissed against their client. But Mehaffey asked the defense counsel to keep a status hearing in the case, previously set for Oct. 28, on the court’s docket.

“I obviously respectfully disagree with the [judge’s] opinion, and I’m considering exactly how to move forward,” said Mehaffey, a deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Spotsylvania County. “But I don’t know there’s anything definite about the way that’s going to proceed right now. We’ll address it in court.”

Sprouse has admitted to adding language to the seven search warrants on Feb. 18 — two days after they had been served — after discovering that he mistakenly omitted the information, which is required by Virginia law. The information in question identifies the scope of a search being conducted or the items authorized for seizure. The case involved a complex narcotics investigation that sought the seizure of “inherently dangerous narcotics and firearms” that requires specialized teams to execute.

A Chesterfield magistrate signed each of the seven warrants on Feb. 14 without noticing the error, and the officers who later helped execute the warrants also didn’t notice the missing information, according to the complaint against Sprouse.

The omission was essentially a clerical error. But according to the complaint, Sprouse, upon learning of his mistake, did not notify the magistrate or police supervisors. Instead, he meticulously added the required information to the face of the search warrants that had been issued by the magistrate and didn’t tell anyone about the alterations.

“Using the computer in the office, Det. Sprouse typed the Scope of Search [information] into the search warrant template, practiced a few drafts on scratch paper to make sure the alignment and spacing was correct when printed, and then printed the Scope of Search onto the original warrants,” according to the complaint.

The problem was discovered Feb. 21, when Chesterfield Chief Magistrate Daniel Holser noticed the omitted information on a copy of one of the warrants as part of his normal, routine review of search warrants. He then confirmed the error with the other warrants, the complaint says.

The warrants the magistrate issued were not identical to the ones Sprouse filed with the court. Copies of the issued warrants must be filed in the locality where the warrant was executed within three business days.

After police supervisors were notified and confronted Sprouse, the detective’s “demeanor changed drastically,” and he “repeatedly and passionately stated that he was just trying to ‘fix’ a clerical error,” the complaint says.

Sprouse added that he didn’t mean to deceive anyone or act in a malicious manner. His supervisors explained that a signed search warrant must be returned to the magistrate who issued it for the magistrate to correct and initial.