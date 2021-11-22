Judge denies prosecution's bid to try Henrico boy as adult in killing of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer

A Henrico County juvenile court judge denied a motion seeking to transfer a 14-year-old boy, who is accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer last March, to Circuit Court for trial as an adult.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday, following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Stacy E. Lee, that her office would appeal the decision based on the seriousness of the offense. A date has not been set for the appeal, but must occur within 45 days, according to Taylor.

Bremer and another girl were walking in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road, along a path connecting the Gayton Forest West neighborhood to nearby Godwin High School, when they were shot at and Bremer was killed. The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on March 26.

Authorities have not identified the boy they arrested and charged in connection with the case, citing his age. He is charged with first-degree murder. If tried in juvenile court, he could only be held until the age of 21. If tried as an adult, he could receive up to life in prison.

The youth also faces felony charges of attempted murder, threatening to shoot up a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.