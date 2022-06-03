Judge dismisses felony charge against woman arrested at Family Dollar

Three months after Alecia Nelson was injured in an encounter with a police officer, a Richmond General District Court judge on Friday dismissed the felony charge that police lodged against her for allegedly assaulting the officer who arrested her.

While the prosecutor asked to withdraw the charge, the judge instead granted the defense's motion to dismiss the case.

In an interview afterward, Nelson said she felt relief.

"At first, I was humiliated and upset. It was like, 'Why did this happen to me?' But it's just made me stronger," she said.

Nelson stopped by the Family Dollar on Westover Hills Boulevard on March 7 to pick up Goldfish crackers and other snacks for her daughter’s third grade class at nearby Westover Hills Elementary School, where Nelson works as an assistant teacher.

After a store manager alerted police that Nelson was suspected of shoplifting, a Richmond officer tried to detain her. A struggle ensued that was captured on video by another customer.

The footage shows a white officer leaning over and attempting to handcuff Nelson, who is Black, on the floor of Family Dollar as she screams and says she can’t breathe and asks bystanders to call 911 for help.

She was charged with felony assault of a police officer, but was not charged with any theft.

"It's just crazy. I feel bittersweet about the video because if it wasn't taped, it would have been [the officer's] word against mine," she said.

Petersburg man gets 2 years in prison in Virginia's first 'SmartWater' case The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.

In a statement after the arrest, the police department said the officer, Graham Lang, a veteran of 21 years on the police force, “attempted to conduct a lawful detention of Ms. Nelson by giving verbal commands regarding the need to detain her for further investigation. The suspect refused to cooperate with the officer’s lawful command, to which she verbally and physically resisted.”

Joshua Carter, who recorded the video of the arrest, told The Times-Dispatch in March that the officer knocked Nelson into a “makeshift wall” and pushed her through a shelf of candy.

At some point, Carter said, the officer hit his head on a gumball machine and was bleeding. Nelson suffered heavy bruising during the encounter and said she had pain in her chest and head.

“The flashbacks I was having was straight George Floyd,” Carter said in an interview a few days after the incident, referring to the man who was killed in 2020 during an encounter with Minneapolis police officers.

Defense attorney David Whaley, who represented Nelson for free, requested that the judge specifically dismiss the case, as allowing the prosecution to withdraw it would still allow authorities to bring the charges back within 12 months, he said.

Even if the case went to trial, Whaley said it would have been difficult to prosecute.

"There was no way that a judge or jury would have convicted her," he said.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin in an email said her office chose to drop the case "based upon the law" and a review of the the officer's body-worn camera footage, recordings from the store's video cameras and witness statements.

McEachin's office made a similar call last year after a woman - whose bloody arrest was captured on video - faced a pair of misdemeanor charges for allegedly resisting arrest and trespassing in an encounter with police.

The woman, Khalah Sabbakhan, said police violently arrested her after she confronted two officers about their treatment of a person who appeared to be homeless behind the Whole Foods in the Fan District.

Nelson and Carter have filed formal complaints with the police department against Lang, alleging assault and excessive force. A spokesperson for the department said Friday afternoon that Lang has remained on duty, and that an internal affairs investigation is still ongoing.