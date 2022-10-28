Judge dismisses 'malfeasance in office' charge against ex-Chesterfield detective who altered search warrants

A Chesterfield County judge on Friday dismissed a "malfeasance in office" charge against a former Chesterfield County police detective who admitted to altering seven search warrants, after agreeing with defense counsel in a written opinion that the archaic charge is not a crime in Virginia.

On a motion from defense attorneys Steven Benjamin and Betty Layne DesPortes, Circuit Judge M. Duncan Minton dismissed the misdemeanor count against former Detective Robert W. Sprouse.

Special prosecutor G. Ryan Mehaffey, who brought the charge, noted his objection to the dismissal for reasons he previously argued, and acknowledged that with the dismissal the case is final because he has no right to appeal the decision.

Chesterfield man charged in shooting of Richmond resident Charles Vick IV, 28, was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

In the charging document filed against Sprouse in June, Mehaffey stated that Sprouse committed an offense under common law — a reference to English common law - "by willfully and knowingly performing an act officially for which there was no authority of law" and no power of discretion.

But Benjamin and DesPortes countered in a motion filed with the court that malfeasance in office is a descriptor of behavior by a public official that, in Virginia, subjects the official to "quasi-criminal removal proceedings, or in certain circumstances as provided by the General Assembly to a civil suit for damages."

The judge, after reviewing legal briefs prepared by both the prosecution and defense, sided with Sprouse's attorneys.

"While malfeasance of office may have been a Common Law Crime in England, it has not remained so in the Commonwealth [of Virginia] at present," Minton said in his three-page letter to Mehaffey and defense counsel in September. "To rule otherwise would result in several instances of absurdity and redundancy in the Code of Virginia. Rather, it is a definition of misbehavior in office that can lead, in quasi-criminal proceeding, to the removal from office of the malfeasant."

The judge noted that the Virginia Court of Appeals recently ruled in Brown vs. Commonwealth that malfeasance in office is "not a crime that would subject the violator to arrest."

In defending his position in a court filing, Mehaffey cited Virginia case law that he interpreted as evidence that malfeasance in office has been deemed a crime in Virginia. He also noted a legal treatise quoted in a 1923 Virginia Supreme Court decision involving a commissioner of revenue found guilty of malfeasance, which says English common law - as long as it doesn't counteract the Bill of Rights or Constitution of Virginia - "shall continue in full force and be the rule of decision, except as altered by the General Assembly"

Sprouse admitted to adding language to the seven search warrants on Feb. 18 - two days after they had been served - after discovering that he mistakenly omitted the information, which is required by Virginia law. The information in question identifies the scope of a search being conducted or the items authorized for seizure.

The case involved a complex narcotics investigation that sought the seizure of "inherently dangerous narcotics and firearms" that requires specialized teams to execute.

A Chesterfield magistrate signed each of the seven warrants on Feb. 14 without noticing the error, and the officers who later helped execute the warrants also didn't notice the missing information, according to the complaint filed against Sprouse.

The omission was essentially a clerical error. But according to the complaint, Sprouse, upon learning of his mistake, did not notify the magistrate or police supervisors. Instead, he meticulously added the required information to the face of the search warrants that had been issued by the magistrate and didn't tell anyone about the alterations.

The problem was discovered Feb. 21, when Chesterfield Chief Magistrate Daniel Holser noticed the omitted information on a coph of one of the warrants as part of his routine review of search warrants. He then confirmed the error with the other warrants, the complaint says.

The warrants the magistrate issued were not identical to the ones Sprouse filed with the court. Copies of the warrants must be filed in the locality where the warrant was executed within three business days.

When police supervisors were notified and confronted Sprouse, the detective's "demeanor change drastically," and he "repeatedly and passionately stated that he was just trying to 'fix' a clerical error," according to the complaint.

Sprouse added that he didn't mean to deceive anyone or act in a malicious manner. His supervisors explained that a signed search warrant must be returned to the magistrate who issued it for the magistrate to correct and initial.

Upon learning of the altered search warrants, the Chesterfield prosecutor's office moved immediately to withdraw all charges against the five people who were charged in the case that stemmed in part from the warrants.